Lakers coach odds: Top 5 most probable candidates to replace Darvin Ham

Following another first-round exit from the postseason, the LA Lakers could be looking to make some major changes this offseason. Multiple reports have already surfaced that Darvin Ham's job could be in jeopardy.

After being an assistant coach for a decade, LA gave Ham an opportunity to become head coach last season. While things got off to a rocky start, they managed to turn things around past the trade deadline. The Lakers ended up reaching the conference finals, where they lost to the Denver Nuggets.

Despite having what many considered a successful offseason, things did not go well for LeBron James and company. They won 47 games in the regular season, and found themselves matched up against the Nuggets again in the playoffs. The reigning champs made quick work of LA, winning the series in five games.

Here are some potential candidates to watch in the event Ham is let go after just two years on the job.

Probable candidates to replace Darvin Ham as head coach of LA Lakers:

5) Frank Vogel

Kicking off this list is current Phoenix Suns head coach Frank Vogel. After they too fell short of expectations, many have speculated if he'll be on the coaching chopping block as well.

Vogel has bounced around since becoming a head coach, with the LA Lakers being one of his former teams. He coached them for three years, and helped lead them to a championship in 2020.

4) Jared Dudley

Among the many former players now in the NBA's coaching ranks is Jared Dudley. After retiring as a player in 2021, he is now an assistant on Jason Kidd's staff with the Dallas Mavericks.

Dudley is a name to watch because he has ties to LeBron James and the Lakers. He spent his final two years in the league in LA, and was a member of the 2020 team that won a title.

3) Sam Cassell

Whenever a coaching vacancy pops up in the NBA, Sam Cassell is always a name to watch. He's interviewed for multiple positions in the past, and is highly respected among players across the league.

Cassell was a three-time champion during his playing career, and has extensive coaching experience. He's been an assistant since 2009. Cassell's stops include the Washington Wizards, LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and now is with the Boston Celtics.

2) Kenny Atkinson

Probably one of the most qualified names on the coaching market right now is Kenny Atkinson. He is most known for his time with the Brooklyn Nets, where he helped turn their young core into a playoff team.

Since departing from Brooklyn in 2020, Atkinson has moved into an assistant's role. He spent one year with the LA Clippers, and has since worked under Steve Kerr with the Golden State Warriors. Viewed as one of the NBA's top assistant coaches, he too is always a name to monitor when a job opens up.

1) Phil Handy

If the Lakers wanted to promote someone internally, Phil Handy could emerge as a possible replacement for Ham. Players are constantly speaking highly of him for the work he does behind the scenes.

Handy played in college and enjoyed a professional career overseas before breaking into coaching. He began his journey as an assistant with the Lakers from 2011 to 2013. Following time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors, he returned to the franchise in 2019. Handy specializies in player development.