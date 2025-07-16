Lakers' Measured 2025 Offseason Can Pave Way For Bombshell Giannis Antetokounmpo-Luka Doncic Tandem 

The LA Lakers have been measured in the 2025 offseason in the hopes of having cap space in 2027. They let Dorian Finney-Smith walk in free agency, which opened their access to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

LA used it on Deandre Ayton to address the starting center void and signed Jake LaRavia as Finney-Smith's replacement, handing them two-year contracts. The Lakers also re-signed Jaxson Hayes to a one-year deal.

With LeBron James opting in, the Lakers now have their entire roster on potentially expiring or two-year deals at most. Luka Doncic is the likeliest to re-sign a long-term extension on Aug. 2.

These contracts and the affordable moves will allow the franchise to pair Doncic with another bona fide All-Star, as several players may hit NBA free agency. It would negate LA's issue with a lack of assets in a potential trade for players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Steph Curry and Anthony Davis.

However, not all players will be available or at their peaks. Giannis and Jokic could be exceptions. Lakers insider Jovan Buha filtered it further and offered his take on which of Giannis or Jokic the Lakers are likely to sign if they become available in 2027 during Tuesday's episode of his podcast, "Buha's Block."

"I think Giannis is more likely to become a Laker," Buha said. "If only because I think he's more likely to leave his current situation than Jokic is. Milwaukee did some desperate things this summer.

They might be able to keep Giannis happy through the deadline or through the rest of next season. But I think come next summer when they likely lose in the first-round, Giannis will have to have a difficult conversation with himself about his basketball future."

Buha believes Jokic and the Nuggets have a better shot at making deeper playoff runs than the Bucks. He even ranked them as the second-best best team in the West following Cam Johnson and Bruce Brown's additions.

The Bucks, as things stand, have several roster holes to fill despite the blockbuster move to waive and stretch Damian Lillard so that they could sign Myles Turner. They need a point guard, preferably an All-Star, but don't have trade assets readily available.

Understanding Giannis Antetokounmpo's contract situation as Lakers gear up for 2027 offseason

Giannis Antetokounmpo has three years left on his contract. In 2027-28, he will have a $62.7 million player option. Most players of his caliber likely sign extensions before having to make a decision on the player option. If not they, decline the player option and then sign new deals.

However, Giannis will be 33 when that times and it's anyone's guess on what happens between now and then. If the Bucks remain far from a deep playoff run, especially after next season, he may even demand a trade and there will be better suitors for him on the market.

From the Lakers perspective, they will have a clear shot at Giannis in free agency with the lure of playing next to Luka Doncic. LA would also be an attractive landing spot for off-court opportunities for the former two-time MVP compared to other teams, who are also projected to have max salary cap space that summer.

