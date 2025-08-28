Lakers Mount Rushmore: Do LeBron James and Anthony Davis make the cut?

With 17 championships to their name, the LA Lakers have been one of the most successful franchises in basketball since being founded in 1946. The team has enjoyed unprecedented success in each era, being home to some of the best basketball players ever.

The Lakers have 14 jerseys hanging in the rafters, featuring names like Jerry West and Elgin Baylor, which makes picking the franchise's best players a tall task. But some extraordinary players stand out even among LA's long list of legends.

The team's dominance began with the pairing of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson, who led the franchise to five championships from 1980 to 1985. Their legacy in LA was carried forward by Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, who captured three straight titles in the early 2000s.

Bryant also won back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are also included among LA’s greats after leading the franchise to its 17th title in 2020. With so many decorated players suiting up for the franchise, deciding on a Mount Rushmore is difficult.

One question fans always find themselves asking is whether James and Davis have done enough to deserve a place. Let’s take a look at the four greatest players in Lakers history.

Lakers Mount Rushmore: Who are the greatest Lakers ever?

#4 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

As someone who can be found on most of the NBA’s all-time lists, it is hard to talk about the greatest Lakers ever without mentioning Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The six-time MVP spent 14 seasons in LA, playing a crucial role in the Showtime Lakers’ championship run.

His signature skyhook and unmatched resume, including five championships and one Finals MVP for LA, make Abdul-Jabbar not only one of the best Lakers, but also one of the best basketball players in NBA history.

#3 Shaquille O’Neal

Out of everyone on this list, Shaquille O’Neal spent the least time in LA, but his impact playing next to Kobe Bryant was unmatched. At a time when few others could operate in the paint like Shaq, he took his talents from Orlando to LA and joined up with Bryant.

Together, they led the team to a three-peat between 2000 and 2002, with O’Neal winning three Finals MVPs. He left the team after eight seasons but not before doing enough to solidify his place as one of the franchise's best players ever.

#2 Magic Johnson

The leader of the Showtime Lakers, Magic Johnson, wasn’t just credited with reviving the Lakers; he is also said to have “saved the NBA” thanks to his legendary rivalry with Larry Bird, one that defined that era of basketball. Johnson fell just short of leading the franchise to six straight championships after being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in 1981.

But he still won five championships in LA between 1980 and 1985, winning three Finals MVPs and revolutionizing the guard position. In doing so, Johnson cemented his status as one of the greatest players to wear the purple and gold.

#1 Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant had been the face of the franchise from the early 2000s until his retirement in 2016. The Black Mamba spent 20 seasons with the team, leading them to five championships, winning two Finals MVPs and an MVP.

Known for his legendary work ethic, Bryant’s dedication to his craft and to the team helped them stay relevant in multiple eras of basketball. With two numbers hanging in the rafters and a legacy that is nigh impossible to overshadow, Bryant goes down as possibly the greatest player in franchise history.

While LeBron James and Anthony Davis achieved a monumental win by bringing the franchise its first championship in a decade, they haven’t spent enough time with the franchise, nor have they enjoyed enough success in LA to be on the team’s Mount Rushmore.

