Lakers News: LeBron James named Male Athlete of the Decade by AP

The epitome of hard work and dogged determination, LeBron James has been named the Male Athlete of the Decade by the Associated Press.

Other top finishers:

2. Tom Brady

3. Usain Bolt

4. Lionel Messi

5. Michael Phelps

For LeBron, the decade started from his move to Miami back in 2010, where he won two championships (2012 and 2013). He moved to Cleveland in 2014, a move criticized by many, and won a championship for his hometown as well. Finally, in 2018, he moved to the Los Angeles Lakers and is currently competing in a race for another championship title with them.

LeBron's decade in numbers

This decade is King James' Magnum Opus, and why shouldn't it be?

LeBron won three NBA titles, three MVP awards, and was the part of the All-Star Game every season. He has scored more points than any other player in the NBA during the last decade. He has played for eight straight finals in the decade and has been the Finals MVP for all three NBA Finals that his teams won.

He was ranked 124th in the league's most points scored list in 2010. Currently, he is sitting at the 4th place. He is just behind Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

LeBron James is 34 now but shows no signs of slowing down. Currently with the Los Angeles Lakers, he is averaging 25.5 points, 10.8 assists, and 7.5 rebounds, proving that age is just a number. With Anthony Davis on his side, James has a chance to lift his fourth title.

His off-court achievements also play a significant role in giving him this award. Whether it was his voice against social issues, or opening the "I Promise" school for the at-risk students in Ohio, James is a man with a big heart.

Whether he is the best NBA player ever or not, is a discussion that will go on forever and ever. However, this accolade will be a souvenir for him to cherish.