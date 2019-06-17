Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Kawhi Leonard could join the Lakers following Anthony Davis trade

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 87 // 17 Jun 2019, 20:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kawhi Leonard will become an unrestricted free agent later this month

What's the rumor?

Kawhi Leonard will be among the offseason's most in-demand free agents, and the Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams interested in acquiring the two-time Finals MVP.

The Lakers are considered outsiders to sign the 27-year-old, although during Monday's edition of ESPN's Get Up!, Damon Jones revealed that Leonard is seriously considering joining the Lakers:

After the AD (Anthony Davis) trade on Saturday, I had a conversation with someone that is close to the situation that said that Kawhi Leonard is now in play for the Lakers. Now there's a lot of things that have to happen. The Lakers have to clear the cap space, although Leonard right now is still contemplating if he's going to go back to Toronto. And if he does that, it'd be on a shorter deal.

In case you didn't know...

Leonard joined the Toronto Raptors from the San Antonio Spurs last summer, and during his debut season in Canada, he led the franchise to a first-ever championship. During the postseason, Leonard averaged 30.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, and his performances earned him a second Finals MVP award.

The heart of the matter

Following the arrival of Anthony Davis, the Lakers are already among the favorites for the 19-20 season, and the addition of Kawhi Leonard would give the team the most dominant All-Star trio in NBA history.

However, it still seems unlikely that Leonard will take such a big pay cut to sign with the Lakers, and the Clippers remain a more suitable landing spot for the 3-time All-Star.

What's next?

NBA teams can contact free agents and their agents beginning June 29 at 6 p.m. The official free agency window opens on June 30, although contracts can't be officially signed until July 6.