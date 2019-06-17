×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Kawhi Leonard could join the Lakers following Anthony Davis trade

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
87   //    17 Jun 2019, 20:43 IST

Kawhi Leonard will become an unrestricted free agent later this month
Kawhi Leonard will become an unrestricted free agent later this month

What's the rumor?

Kawhi Leonard will be among the offseason's most in-demand free agents, and the Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams interested in acquiring the two-time Finals MVP.

The Lakers are considered outsiders to sign the 27-year-old, although during Monday's edition of ESPN's Get Up!, Damon Jones revealed that Leonard is seriously considering joining the Lakers:

After the AD (Anthony Davis) trade on Saturday, I had a conversation with someone that is close to the situation that said that Kawhi Leonard is now in play for the Lakers. Now there's a lot of things that have to happen. The Lakers have to clear the cap space, although Leonard right now is still contemplating if he's going to go back to Toronto. And if he does that, it'd be on a shorter deal.

In case you didn't know...

Leonard joined the Toronto Raptors from the San Antonio Spurs last summer, and during his debut season in Canada, he led the franchise to a first-ever championship. During the postseason, Leonard averaged 30.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, and his performances earned him a second Finals MVP award.

The heart of the matter

Following the arrival of Anthony Davis, the Lakers are already among the favorites for the 19-20 season, and the addition of Kawhi Leonard would give the team the most dominant All-Star trio in NBA history.

However, it still seems unlikely that Leonard will take such a big pay cut to sign with the Lakers, and the Clippers remain a more suitable landing spot for the 3-time All-Star. 

What's next?

NBA teams can contact free agents and their agents beginning June 29 at 6 p.m. The official free agency window opens on June 30, although contracts can't be officially signed until July 6.

Tags:
NBA Toronto Raptors Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis Kawhi Leonard NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors Los Angeles Lakers Trade Rumors
Advertisement
NBA Free Agency: Kawhi Leonard's Most Likely Free Agent Destinations
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors
RELATED STORY
Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram to be traded for Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard and other free agents won't consider Lakers, and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News: Anthony Davis to join the Los Angeles Lakers in blockbuster trade
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Sunday, June 16th: Clint Capela to join Celtics or Nets, Anthony Davis heads to Los Angeles and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors: Clippers lead Lakers in the race to sign Anthony Davis
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: 3 teams that Carmelo Anthony could still sign with
RELATED STORY
Winners and Losers of the Anthony Davis to Los Angeles Lakers trade
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors: 3 players currently being linked with the Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us