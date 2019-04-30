Lakers Rumors: Kemba Walker is the Lakers' most realistic target this summer

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 42 // 30 Apr 2019, 16:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could Kemba Walker link up with LeBron James in Los Angeles?

Whats the story?

Following an impressive individual season, Kemba Walker will hit free agency this summer. Walker's form over the course of the 18/19 season resulted in a first start in the annual All-Star game, however, his efforts were not enough to guide a below-par Charlotte Hornets team to the postseason.

Due to their failure to once again compete, Walker has been linked with an exit from his longtime team, and Gabe Zaldivar of Forbes is reporting that the 29-year-old remains the Los Angeles Lakers' most realistic target this summer:

In poring over the best players on the market, the Lakers will rifle through the obvious: Kawhi Leonard, reportedly looking at Los Angeles but the other team (Clippers); Kevin Durant, a longshot that seems intent on heading to New York; Kyrie Irving, a reunion is exactly what Hollywood might do under the circumstances but let’s call this one doubtful.

With $35.4 million possibly available this summer, the Lakers are a kid with abundant birthday money but nowhere to spend it. This is where Kemba Walker comes in, a 28-year-old guard who is as near elite as secondary superstars come in 2019. With a Davis deal looking grim and no other help coming in from upper-echelon players, someone like Walker is the perfect prolific scorer to shoulder some of the load from James’ shoulders.

In case you didn't know...

Walker has spent his entire NBA career with the Hornets, however, the organization has failed to equip their franchise player with the tools to compete.

The Lakers are known to be looking to pair a second All-Star with LeBron James, and Walker has been continually linked to the team over the last six months.

The heart of the matter

Despite the Hornet's inability to qualify for the postseason, Walker has affirmed his loyalty to the franchise. However, it appears unlikely that he will be able to challenge for titles any time soon -- and Walker should consider moving on.

Meanwhile, the Lakers look set to miss out on the likes of Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving, and Walker appears to be an excellent 'Plan B' that can help the team to compete next season.

What's next?

Walker will hit free agency on July 1st, and he must decide whether to sign a five-year, $190 million contract with the Hornets or a four-year, $140 million payday elsewhere.