Lakers Rumours: Kobe Bryant trying to convince Kyrie Irving to head to Los Angeles; Nets remain his most likely destination

Kobe Bryant is attempting to convince Kyrie Irving to join the Lakers

What's the story?

There is a growing belief around the NBA that Kyrie Irving will leave the Boston Celtics this summer, although his landing spot is still open to much debate. The New York Knicks have been generally viewed as the team with the best chances of landing Irving, yet both the LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are believed to be in the mix.

During an appearance on The Herd, Ric Bucher suggested that Kobe Bryant has been recruiting Irving to Los Angeles, although the Nets are the surprise frontrunners to secure his future:

It's between Brooklyn and the Lakers... I was told in the last 24 hours Kobe has been recruiting Kyrie in particular, to get him to the Lakers. Everything I've heard I would still expect Kyrie is going to go to Brooklyn... He just bought a place in South Orange.

In case you didn't know...

After playing one season of basketball at Duke, Irving was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the first pick of the 2011 NBA Draft. Irving was an immediate starter in a struggling Cavs team and it took less than two years to earn his first All-Star appearance.

During his later years in Cleveland, Irving formed a dynamic partnership with LeBron James, and the duo helped the Cavs to win their first ever title back in 2016. However, the 6-time All-Star left the team just one year later - citing his desire to lead his own team.

Following his trade, Irving quickly established himself as Boston's main man, although he has been unable to help the Celtics reach the NBA Finals. Yet, his individual performances have remained strong, this season averaging 23.8 points, 6.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

The heart of the matter

Irving is among the NBA's most in-demand free agents, and Kobe Bryant personally reaching out demonstrates just how bad the Lakers want him. However, the Nets seem to have put themselves in a strong position following an impressive season and Irving looks most likely to return to New York.

What's next?

The free agent market will open at 6PM ET on June 30.