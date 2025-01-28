Lakers Schedule 2025: Date, details of all rescheduled games, and more explored

The Los Angeles Lakers are fifth in the West with a 26-18 record but have only two games over the 10th-placed Sacramento Kings, demonstrating how precarious the Playoff picture is in a heated Western Conference. While rookie head coach JJ Redick has performed an admirable job with a relatively unchanged roster from the 2023-24 season, his toughest test lies ahead with the NBA releasing the updated schedule for his team, who had two games rescheduled following the tragic Greater Los Angeles wildfires that hit LA earlier in January.

The updated schedule has the Lakers playing six games in eight days, two away at Milwaukee and Denver. The LA-based franchise had its fixtures against the Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 9 and Jan. 11 rescheduled indefinitely until the updated schedule was announced earlier today, adding a hurdle to its surge for a confirmed Playoff spot in the West.

The updated schedule is as follows:

Date Fixture March 13 LAL at Milwaukee Bucks March 14 LAL at Denver Nuggets March 16 Phoenix Suns at LAL March 17 San Antonio Spurs at LAL March 19 Denver Nuggets at LAL March 20 Milwaukee Bucks at LAL

Not only are the Lakers playing six games in eight days, but it is essential to highlight that all of their opponents are in the middle of Playoff contention themselves. There are no fixtures against teams involved in the Cooper Flagg tank sweepstakes in this crunch run of fixtures for the team.

LA faces Denver, a familiar Playoff foe, twice in eight days. (Credits: Getty)

Facing two more recent NBA champions in the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets amidst their stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic having MVP-calibre seasons is arduous enough. Still, the 2020 NBA Champions also have to deal with Victor Wembanyama-led San Antonio Spurs and the big three of Phoenix, who may have replaced Bradley Beal with Jimmy Butler by the time of play if reports are to be believed. Redick is arguably in for the most challenging week of his fledgling coaching career.

Effectively managing the playing time for 40-year-old LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who will likely face tough matchups against three of the league's top big men, is essential for the Lakers to successfully navigate the challenging stretch without jeopardizing their playoff aspirations.

The Lakers have the 11th-worst schedule in the league for remaining games

Amongst teams in the West that are fighting alongside the LA Lakers to secure a place in the NBA Playoffs, the Suns (8th, at 24-21), Clippers (6th, at 26-20), Kings (10th, at 24-22) and Mavericks (9th, at 25-22) have fixture runs rated more challenging than what the Lakers have in store for the rest of the season, per Tankathon.

However, of the above, only the LA Clippers have rescheduled games and a tightly-packed run akin to the Lakers in the remaining stretch of games.

The LA teams face an uphill task to qualify for the Playoffs. (Credits: Getty)

The team's survival under the revised schedule may hinge on its actions before the trade deadline. Although no significant acquisitions have been announced, bringing in a strong player and introducing more athleticism and youth to the LA Lakers lineup could be crucial for navigating the tight schedule while avoiding injuries to an already limited roster.

Now that the schedule has been made public, the Lakers's priority would be to build momentum before the above-listed run of fixtures and gather some breathing space ahead of the chasing pack.

The LA Lakers's upcoming fixtures ahead of the All-Star Break include two games against the tanking Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards and a game against the crippled Philadelphia 76ers. JJ Redick would be egging his team to capitalize on this relatively easy stretch of fixtures, failing which they could be in for some stressful days approaching the end of the regular season.

