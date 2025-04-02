Lakers to secure 2nd seed, Nikola Jokic to matchup with Warriors in 1st round | 5 bold predictions for 2025 NBA playoffs seeding

With seven games left in the 2024-25 NBA regular season, the 2025 NBA playoffs are almost upon us. This has been a season full of surprises, with teams like the OKC Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers dominating across the board. The defending champs, the Boston Celtics, have been solid, while the New York Knicks have come to life to capture the third seed in the East.

The West is a bloodbath with just one game separating the LA Clippers in eighth and the Golden State Warriors in fifth. With seven games to go, the playoff picture could completely change by the end of the regular season.

Today, we will analyze the performance of various teams to make five bold predictions for the 2025 NBA playoffs seeding.

5 bold predictions for 2025 NBA playoffs seeding

1) LA Lakers to secure 2nd seed

LeBron James and Co. hold the fourth seed (46-29) in the Western Conference. They trail the Houston Rockets in second (49-27) by two and a half games. The Lakers have seven games left on their schedule, including a back-to-back against the OKC Thunder.

They also have a game against the Rockets on April 11. As long as LA can win these three games, it will have a good shot at capturing the second seed. It is also worth noting that the Rockets’ upcoming games will be against the Jazz, OKC Thunder, Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Lakers and Denver Nuggets.

Apart from the Jazz, the Rockets will likely struggle for the rest of their final stretch. This gives the Lakers an even better chance at making the 2025 NBA playoffs as the second seed.

2) Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets in 1st round

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors (Credits: Imagn)

At the time of writing, the Golden State Warriors hold the fifth seed (44-31) in the Western Conference. They trail the Nuggets in third (47-29) by two and a half games. Golden State has a good shot at finishing the season in fifth.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets have faltered and are 5-5 over their last 10. If things don’t improve, they risk falling to the fourth seed. The team is being trailed by the LA Lakers, who are half a game behind.

So, there is a real possibility that we’ll see Stephen Curry and his Warriors take on Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs. The Nuggets will face the Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies and Rockets before closing their season. Dropping any of these games will see them fall to fourth.

3) Phoenix Suns to miss playoffs

The Phoenix Suns have completely fallen apart and have lost four games in a row, making it 5-5 over their last 10. Kevin Durant and Co. find themselves holding the 11th seed (35-41) in the Western Conference. They are a game and a half behind the Sacramento Kings, who hold the 10th seed and the final spot in the play-in tournament.

At the pace they’re going, the Suns will find it hard to make the playoffs. The team has more than enough talent on offense, but it is abysmal on defense. Even if the Suns make it to the play-in, it is unlikely that they’ll be able to win two games and book their place in the 2025 NBA playoffs.

4) Bucks vs. Knicks in 1st round

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks (Credits: Imagn)

The Milwaukee Bucks hold the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Knicks sit third. The Bucks need to catch up to the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers if they wish to avoid the Knicks this season. However, the Pistons and Pacers have given us no reason to believe they’ll give any ground to the Bucks.

The Pistons are doing solidly with a record of 7-3 over their last 10. Meanwhile, the Pistons are also hanging on and are 6-4 in their previous 10 games. As things stand, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. are expected to face the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

5) Mavericks to make 2025 NBA playoffs through the play-in tournament

Dallas Mavericks (Credits: Imagn)

No one expected the Dallas Mavericks to be competitive once they lost both Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis to injuries. At one point, their injury issues got so extensive that reports suggested the Mavs might not even finish their season.

But the team has come to life during the final stretch, winning three out of five games since Davis’ return on March 24. With seven games left, the Mavericks are ninth in the Western Conference.

They only need to hold onto their spot for the next seven games while Davis finds his rhythm. Once AD gets it going, the Mavericks should be a lock for the 2025 NBA playoffs.

