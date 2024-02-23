Lakers show love for kid's viral LeBron James haircut video, captures fans’ heart: "Just needs the beard"

In a heartwarming deed, the LA Lakers' official Instagram page showed their love for a kid's viral LeBron James haircut video. The video featured a five-year-old kid requesting his haircut to look like Lakers superstar LeBron James' but with a lightning bolt in it.

The kid, however, highlighted that he doesn't have a beard, which is the only possible reason he does not look exactly like the 20-time All-Star.

The Lakers reacted to the video, making sure the kid passed the vibe check and pointed out that the beard was the only differentiator.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Just needs the beard," Lakers commented on the post.

LA Lakers' comment on the Instagram post

Watch the video here:

LeBron James expected to be back in action for the LA Lakers' upcoming matchup against the San Antonio Spurs

The LA Lakers endured a 128-110 loss against the Golden State Warriors in LeBron James' absence, highlighting his significance to his team's performance.

However, there is optimism that the four-time NBA Champion will be back on the court for the Lakers in their upcoming matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

In the team's anticipation of having their star player back in action, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham expressed confidence in James' potential return:

"We'll get an official word (Friday) morning and see, but in all likelihood, he should be out there (Friday night)."

After dealing with a calf contusion earlier in the season, James is now experiencing discomfort as a result of peroneal tendinopathy. While the injury isn't expected to require surgery or an extended absence, lingering pain in his left ankle could be problematic for James.

LeBron participated in the All-Star game held in Indianapolis on Sunday. James started the game but played only 14 minutes in the first half before retiring himself for the remainder of the game, having contributed eight points. His limited involvement was likely a precautionary measure to manage his ankle issue.

So far this season, James has played in 49 of the team's 57 games while putting up some impressive numbers. He's averaging 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game, shooting 52.0% from the field. His 3-point percentage is up to 39.5%, his best since the 2012-13 season.

As the league enters the second half of the season post the All-Star break, the LA Lakers undoubtedly need LeBron James to return healthy to the court soon. Currently occupying the ninth spot in the tight Western Conference table, the Lakers need James to help win games and stand a chance to make the playoffs.