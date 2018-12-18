×
NBA 2018-19: Los Angeles Lakers' Predicted Starting Lineup Against Brooklyn Nets

News
18 Dec 2018, 17:21 IST

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers travel to the Brooklyn Nets tonight
The Los Angeles Lakers return to action tonight, 48 hours after suffering a disappointing 128-110 defeat to the Washington Wizards. The Lakers performance in Washington was one of their worst since the early stages of the season, and defensively the team continues to struggle. Meanwhile, the Nets have won five straight games, most recently scoring 144 points against the Atlanta Hawks, so the Lakers could be in for a tough night in Brooklyn.

Luke Walton's men will be expecting a big performance from LeBron James, who is coming off his worst performance of the season. During the defeat in Washington, the 33-year-old recorded just 13 points and shot less than 33% from the field.

Team News

JaVale McGee looks set to be away from the team for the second straight game with flu symptoms, and this means that Tyson Chandler is set to start at center. The 36-year-old made his first of the season in the defeat to the Wizards, although he only contributed 2 points, so McGee's absence will be felt.

Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram are both away from the team due to injuries, although the Lakers are said to be hopeful that both players will return on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Despite Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scoring an impressive 25 points from the bench in the defeat to the Wizards, Luke Walton is not likely to promote the guard, so the Lakers will once again start with their young trio of Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, and Kyle Kuzma.

Predicted Los Angeles Lakers starting line-up: LeBron James (F), Kyle Kuzma (F), Tyson Chandler (C), Lonzo Ball (G), Josh Hart (G)

