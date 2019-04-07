×
Los Angeles Lakers Trade Rumors: 3 players the Lakers need to trade this summer

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
80   //    07 Apr 2019, 18:11 IST

Los Angeles Lakers v Boston Celtics
Los Angeles Lakers v Boston Celtics

After a bitterly disappointing 18/19 season, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking towards a summer of major change. The addition of LeBron James proved to be insufficient in ending the team's playoff drought, and the legendary franchise has now been absent from the postseason for six consecutive years.

However, in an attempt to change their fortune, the Lakers are known to be targeting a number of the NBA's top free-agents such as Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard. However, if the Lakers miss out on their free agent targets, the team's talent pool to include in trade talks is extremely shallow.

Heading into the current season, Magic Johnson opted to fill out the roster with one-year deals for veterans, and due to this, the team has been left with few trade assets.

This will make it difficult for the Lakers to complete a trade for someone such as Anthony Davis, however, here we will look at three players that should be included in other trade talks.

#3 Josh Hart

Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks
Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks


Josh Hart started the season in fine form, however, since the turn of the year, his levels of performance have nosedived. Playing major minutes alongside LeBron James, Hart was one of the LA's main men before Christmas, making a positive at both ends of the court. His form was so impressive that the Lakers refused to use the 24-year-old in trade talks for Trevor Ariza, although the Villanova product soon lost both his form and confidence.

Hart's accuracy from beyond the arc has fallen from 39% to just 33%, whereas the guard continues to struggle scoring inside the paint. His defensive work remains solid, although with Hart now spending 24 months in the league, it looks increasingly unlikely that he will become one of the NBA's best two-way players. A trade may seem harsh, however, the Lakers simply don't have many assets, and it looks to be a necessary sacrifice.

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
In-depth analyst of the latest stories from around the NBA
