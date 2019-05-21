Lakers Trade Rumors: Brandon Ingram appears destined for a trade this summer

Brandon Ingram has spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers

What's the rumor?

Following another disappointing season, the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be among this summers most active teams. The franchise is targeting a second All-Star to pair with LeBron James, and Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, and Kemba Walker are all being linked with a move to LA.

However, a number of departures are also likely, and Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report is reporting that Brandon Ingram has been listed on the trade block.

Ingram may be the most readily available Laker in a trade. He's eligible for a contract extension this summer after a breakthrough season, but he did suffer a season-ending blood clot in early March. After surgery, he was cleared from any blood condition similar to the one that ended Chris Bosh's career, but it could still negatively impact his trade value.

In case you didn't know...

Ingram was selected by the Lakers with the second overall pick of the 2016 draft, and during his debut season, he was named to the All-Rookie Second Team. The 21-year-old has continued to develop over the past two seasons -- and during the 18/19 season, Ingram averaged a career-high 18.3 points, also contributing 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

The heart of the matter

Ingram has now spent three seasons with the Lakers, and it feels as though the time has arrived for the franchise to make a long term decision on his future.

The small forward appears destined to be a future All-Star, although it is debatable whether the pairing of Ingram and James can deliver the championship that the Lakers crave. Due to this, it is hard to see Ingram remaining with the Lakers next season, although his availability will draw plenty of suitors.

What's next?

The Lakers will be hoping to kickstart their offseason at next months NBA draft -- where they hold the number four pick.