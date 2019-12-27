Lakers Trade Rumors: Kyle Kuzma could be traded if the Lakers make upgrades

Kyle Kuzma has struggled for game time since the arrival of Anthony Davis

What's the rumor?

The Los Angeles Lakers slipped to a fourth consecutive defeat on Christmas Day as the LA Clippers came away from Staples Center with a 111-106 win. Los Angeles' loss further highlighted the reliance on the superstar pairing of LeBron James and Anthony Davis - and many fans and experts have called on Luke Walton's side to sign a third offensive option.

While the Lakers have yet to make a move for a third star, The Athletic is reporting that opposing teams are likely to want Kyle Kuzma included in any potential trade:

Kuzma is 24, is under contract for $3.6 million next season and, as he showed on Christmas, has a potentially huge upside. He is the young player teams would want if the Lakers pursue a major upgrade come February.

In case you didn't know...

Kuzma was traded to the Lakers on draft night in 2017 after being selected 27th overall by the Brooklyn Nets. Despite the presence of another young talent such as Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Josh Hart - Kuzma was able to enjoy a breakout rookie season as he averaged 16.1 points, 6.3 rebound, and 1.8 assists per game.

Kuzma went on to average 18.7 points in his sophomore year - although the 24-year-old is playing just 23.2 minutes per contest this season, averaging 11.9 points and 3.5 rebounds.

The heart of the matter

The Lakers have been among the best teams of the season so far, although there is no doubting the sides over-reliance on James and Davis. While Kuzma's departure could be a loss in the long-term, the Lakers need an experienced and reliable third option over the next 18 months - and it won't be a surprise to see the Flint native exit ahead of the trade deadline.

What's next?

The Lakers will be looking to snap their losing streak on Saturday evening as they take on Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers.