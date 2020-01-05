NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers interested in Orlando Magic's DJ Augustin

What's the rumor?

In the latest rumors surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers, there are reports the team is after a backup point guard to release the burden off LeBron James' shoulders. According to Sean Deveney of heavy, they might be interested in trading for Orlando Magic's DJ Augustin.

In case you didn't know...

All is going well for the Lakers right now, who are 28-7 for the season and top the Western Conference. They beat the New Orleans Pelicans yesterday, where Anthony Davis put up 46 points and 13 rebounds on the night against his former side - the 26-year-old has been sublime recently, while James has recovered well from a groin injury.

Darren Collison - reportedly preparing for a return after his shock retirement last summer - has been linked with a Lakers switch as their prime target for the backup point guard position. However, it's understandable they want to keep multiple options open.

The heart of the matter

The Lakers currently have Rajon Rondo as a backup guard option for James, providing them with amazing energy from the bench. Despite this year being his best from three-point range (38.7%), the veteran's shooting ability is unreliable and largely why he's unable to create spacing for other teammates. This has been exposed and a big reason why they are searching for an efficient three-point shooting guard.

Augustin is averaging 10.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game so far this season after 35 games. Shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc, the 32-year-old is in the last year of his existing Magic deal and an excellent option for the Lakers, should they opt not to pursue Collison further. Adamant about adding more backcourt help, they don't want to miss out on the best quality options available.

What's next?

After their impressive home win over the Pelicans, the Lakers host a struggling Detroit Pistons (12-23) side on Monday night at Staples Center.