LA Lakers trade rumors: Lakers reportedly trailing both Knicks and Celtics in pursuit of Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis wants to leave the New Orleans Pelicans this summer

What's the rumor?

The Los Angeles Lakers have been attempting to sign Anthony Davis for the past 12 months, and the franchise is believed to be keen to get a deal completed this summer. However, many believe that the Lakers face an uphill battle to land the All-Star.

In case you didn't know...

Davis was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans with the first pick of the 2012 draft. During his seven seasons with the team, he established himself as one of the NBA's most dominant players, racking up six All-Star appearances.

But even with all of his individual success, the Pelicans haven't been able to compete with the best, causing him plenty of frustration. Despite the imminent arrival of Zion Williamson, Davis has reiterated his desire to leave the franchise this summer.

The heart of the matter

Davis is believed to be keen on teaming up with LeBron James in Los Angeles, and there is no doubting that a Davis/James partnership would put LA among the favorites for the 2019-20 title.

However, trade talks quickly soured between the Lakers and Pelicans back in January, and the Lakers may have to count on Davis signing with the franchise when he becomes a free agent next summer.

Joe Morgan of Sporting News has talked about the problems the Lakers face.

"They (Lakers) are the least appealing trade partner for New Orleans. The Celtics can trump any offer with Tatum and Brown, and the Knicks essentially putting Barrett on the table is more appealing than Culver, Hunter, Garland or any other prospect down the board," Morgan said.

What's next?

Both the Lakers and Pelicans have high picks in the upcoming NBA draft. The Pelicans are expected to use their number one pick on Zion Williamson, whereas the Lakers could take Darius Garland with the number four selection.

But the fate of Davis remains up in the air, and Lakers fans would be keenly following his moves as the management continues trying to come up with the best possible offer.