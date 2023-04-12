Lakers vs Grizzlies record this season, odds, rosters, and more for NBA Playoffs 2023

The Lakers vs Grizzlies matchup will be one of the most interesting series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. After the LA Lakers won their first play-in game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, they advanced to the postseason and will meet Ja Morant and his squad.

Considering how amazing the Lakers have been since the trade deadline, these two teams are almost evenly matched. However, the Memphis Grizzlies have homecourt advantage, which is why Game 1 will be played in Tennessee.

While the Grizzlies have youth, the Lakers have experience and one of the best basketball players of all time. However, only one team can advance to the second round of the postseason.

Lakers vs Grizzlies matchups were very competitive in the 2022-23 season

Basketball fans had a chance to watch three Lakers vs Grizzlies matchups during the 2022-23 season. The Lakers ended up winning the regular-season series 2-1 and have also won their most recent game against Memphis.

Here are all of their matchups from the season:

Date Score Winner January 20 121-121 Lakers February 28 121-109 Grizzlies March 7 112-103 Lakers

In all-time Lakers vs Grizzlies matchups, the Lakers are 63-39. Despite playing more than 100 games against each other, the two teams will meet in the playoffs for the first time in 2023.

Ja Morant will face off against LeBron James in the Lakers vs Grizzlies series (Image via Getty Images)

The LA Lakers have no players listed on their injury report. Their starting lineup will most likely include LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Jarred Vanderbilt in the frontcourt, while D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves will be at the guard spots.

The Memphis Grizzlies, on the other hand, are dealing with a much tougher situation. Steven Adams, their starting center, will likely miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. The team also won't be able to count on Brandon Clarke, a 6-foot-8 forward who suffered a season-ending achilles injury in early March.

Adams will most likely miss the entire playoffs (Image via Getty Images)

When it comes to Lakers vs Grizzlies odds, FanDuel favors Memphis coming out of the series. However, the bookmakers are expecting a long series that will likely go to six or seven games.

Grizzlies odds to win the series: -126

Lakers odds to win the series: +108

Considering that the Grizzlies will be without their two key players, their odds of winning the first-round matchup are very favorable. However, the reality might be different as the Lakers will be very tough to deal with.

The first game of the series will be played on Sunday and will tip-off at 3 p.m. Eastern Time. Basketball fans will be able to watch it on ABC, as well as on NBA League Pass.

