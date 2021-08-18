Lakers vs Nets vs Bucks: Who has the best big 3 in the NBA right now?

Russell Westbrook has now joined LeBron and Anthony to make the newest Big 3 in the NBA. A move that caused the entire Twitter world to explode overnight; it was all anybody could hear, read, or talk about in the following days. This media uproar was justified by all means.

With Russell's move to the LA Lakers, the league now has three prominent Big 3s. James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant combined their strengths last season to create the Super Team in Brooklyn. The final trio on the list are from the NBA Championship-winning Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday have already won a ring together.

The best big 3s in the NBA

Per league source, the 75th regular season will tip off on @NBAonTNT like this on Oct. 19...



* Brooklyn at Milwaukee



* Warriors at Lakers



Yes, please... — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) August 17, 2021

The Big 3s mentioned above are undoubtedly the best in the league. But once the battles start, who will come out on top as the best of them is a mystery that still remains. A mystery that can only be solved with the conclusion of the 2021-22 NBA season.

However, we can always make rational speculations. Today, that is exactly what we will indulge in - speculating which of these three is the best Big 3 in the NBA.

Lakers Big 3

The Lakers Big 3 has created so much hype in the basketball world already. They are incredible players after all. But where do they fare when compared with the two other triades on the list?

Strengths

LeBron James (left) with Anthony Davis (right) between a game

LeBron James remains one of the most dominant scorers in the NBA. He is an aggressive finisher, a clutch shooter, and has arguably the best game sense in the league. His basketball IQ is unrivaled and always visible in how he guides an offensive. LeBron's defensive abilities are also commendable.

We are also familiar with his signature chase down-block and how often he can execute that move. But in recent years, King James has evolved into a magical playmaker. Whether it comes to enforcing defense-slashing offensive plays or anchoring his team to break the opponent's momentum, LeBron gets it done.

With Anthony Davis, the Lakers enjoy, on their roster, a fantastic defender who is also capable of scoring. For the Lakers to have such an authoritative defensive figure amongst them is nothing short of a blessing. Amongst other things, Davis is a dominant mid-range shooter in the NBA as well. His fadeaway and post-up contests are a priceless asset to LA's scoring.

Russell Westbrook brings explosive speed and physical ability as well as scoring, rebounding, and playmaking abilities. He can comfortably feed his teammates or take the reigns of the scoring assault. His rebounding ability will also help the LA Lakers keep more possession and create more shot attempts in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Weaknesses

LeBron is not in his prime years anymore. He is still capable of dominating the paint or bull-dozing to the basket but it is just not the same as his yester years in the NBA. He is losing his speed and strength and it was very visible in their first round exit from the playoffs.

AD is injury prone. He is a great defender and scorer but it has become clear that the probability of him getting injured is not low anymore. In his absence, the Lakers will suffer.

Another issue with this trio is its lack of perimeter shooters. Westbrook, AD, and LeBron are all sporadic three-point shooters. This will hurt the Lakers when they play against exceptional mid-range and paint defenders.

Bucks Big 3

2021 NBA Finals - Game Six. Milwaukee Bucks win the championship

They are the only NBA Championship-winning three-man lineup on this list and therefore need no introduction or background. They have already shown their might on the court, proven the strength of their combination, and mowed down any and all on their way to the 2021 NBA ring.

Strengths

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a physical anomaly. At his size, he is agile beyond comprehension. Every time you see him cover the space from the logo to the bucket, gasps of shock fill the room. it is unreal how he can reach the rim from the halfcourt line in four strides. Four strides! There haven't been more than a handful of NBA players that were capable of pulling this off.

Giannis takes off from just inside the free throw line pic.twitter.com/NBkq5Fs2s3 — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) December 17, 2017

The 7-foot guard that moves like a nimble wild-cat is brilliant on both defensive and offensive ends. He is a master finisher, has one of the most lethal fadeaways, and we believe he can spin around an 18-wheeler and still slam the ball.

Both Jrue and Middleton are great secondary scorers and defenders. They have been invaluable in the Bucks' rise through the past NBA season.

Weaknesses

Milwaukee has time and again displayed defensive errors against teams with multiple three-point shooters. Giannis is capable of defending in all regions of the court but Khris and Jrue have not fared so well on the arc.

Since Jrue lost his beyond-the-arc shooting consistency, concerns over Milwaukee's three-point shooting have increased. The Bucks lack a reliable and consistent range shooter in their trio, a predicament they share with the Lakers' Big 3.

Nets Big 3

Brooklyn Nets Big 3: Durant, Harden, and Kyrie (left to right0

It was a heart-felt surprise for everyone when they were knocked out by the Bucks from the playoffs. This NBA Big 3 was so formidable on paper and otherwise, that no one could believe their exit. Some would claim injuries were the only reason Milwaukee took the Brooklyn Nets back to school.

Strengths

Brooklyn's Big 3 is the most well-rounded trio in all of the NBA. They have the most fearsome scoring potential and are absolute beasts on defense. Kyrie is incredible at isolation defense and so is Durant. Durant is also a phenomenal defender under the paint.

In terms of scoring, both Kyrie and Harden are excellent perimeter shooters. Harden has consistently been one of the best shooters from the arc over the years. His signature step-back three is a dagger in the opponent's heart, almost always lethal. At the same time, Kyrie Irving is one of the greatest rim finishers in the NBA. He can finish virtually anywhere on the board, against anyone on the court.

With Durant's presence, the trio have perhaps the best scorer in the league. The Slim Reaper is unstoppable on the court, raining down shots from anywhere.

Weaknesses

Last season for Brooklyn and its big three was marred by injuries. Despite all the claims of their unstoppable predicted win, they were beaten by the Milwaukee Bucks. There is no guarantee that the three-man star lineup of the Nets will remain healthy this year.

Final Verdict

On paper, a healthy Brooklyn Nets Big 3 will be absolutely unstoppable this coming season. Of course, a lot of hope lies in both the Lakers and Bucks trio, but their weaknesses far outweigh the ones displayed by the Durant-Irving-Harden combo. That being said, the NBA league is going to be stunning in the coming season.

