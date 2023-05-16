Lakers vs Nuggets score prediction, regular season head to head, injury reports and more for NBA Conference Finals 2023

The first game of the Lakers vs Nuggets series will be played on Tuesday night. The exciting Western Conference matchup will likely go to at least six games, as the two teams are evenly matched.

What makes the series even more interesting is the fact that the teams split their regular-season series. Furthermore, the Nuggets will look to avenge their loss from three years ago as this is a rematch of the 2020 Western Conference Finals.

Lakers vs Nuggets injury report

The Denver Nuggets might not be able to count on Jamal Murray in Game 1 against the LA Lakers. The talented guard is listed as questionable for the matchup, but his final status will be announced shortly before the game starts.

Murray has been the second-best player on the Nuggets this season, averaging 25.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game in the playoffs.

Murray might miss Game 1 of the Lakers vs Nuggets series (Image via Getty Images)

The situation with the Lakers is slightly worse. Mo Bamba (ankle) was ruled out of Game 1 of series, while LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both probable.

Both Lakers stars are dealing with right foot issues, but will likely suit up and play on Tuesday night. They have both been listed on the injury report throughout the entire postseason, but have appeared in every single game so far.

Head-to-head record between the Denver Nuggets and LA Lakers

Basketball fans have had a chance to watch 189 regular-season Lakers vs Nuggets matchups. The Lakers are 113-76 in these games, despite splitting regular-season series this season.

Both teams won their home games, which is good news for the Nuggets, as they have a homecourt advantage in the series.

The Lakers have been mostly victorious against the Nuggets (Image via Getty Images)

When it comes to the Lakers vs Nuggets playoff matchup, these two teams have met 33 times in seven different series. The Lakers are 25-8 in these games and have won all the series.

The 2020 Western Conference Finals went to five games. The most competitive series between the two teams went to seven games in the first round of the 2012 NBA playoffs.

Lakers vs Nuggets - Game 1 prediction

Among the teams that advanced to the second round, the Nuggets and Lakers rank third and fourth in defense, respectively. Additionally, the Nuggets have been arguably the best offensive team in the playoffs.

Nikola Jokic has been on fire and will be the key to success for Denver. In four regular-season games against the Lakers, the two-time MVP averaged 23.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game.

The outcome of the series will mainly depend on Jokic's matchup against Davis (Image via Getty Images)

Since Jokic has been sensational this postseason and Davis isn't fully healthy, we're gonna choose the Nuggets to dominate at their court and take home the victory in Game 1.

Final score prediction: Denver Nuggets 111 - 104 LA Lakers.

