Lakers vs Timberwolves: Prediction, odds, where to watch

The LA Lakers vs Timberwolves is the second matchup on the NBA docket on Tuesday night. The two teams will be battling it out in the 7th/8th seed matchup to see who will enter the postseason in seventh place. Whoever wins this game will go on to face Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round.

While LeBron James and Anthony Davis are on the injury report, it looks like both All-Stars will be in action. The same cannot be said for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who will be without two key players.

Rudy Gobert is serving a suspension for his fight with teammate Kyle Anderson, and Jalen McDaniels is out after breaking his hand punching a wall. As two key pieces of Minnesota's defense, this is a huge blow for them.

These two teams faced off two weeks ago, and the LA Lakers came away with a 123-111 win. That being said, Minnesota has the edge in the season series after beating the Lakers twice this season.

One player who has dominated this matchup is Anthony Davis. He's played in two of the three meetings and is averaging 38.0 points and 11.0 rebounds on 56% shooting against the Timberwolves. When they faced off at the end of the March, the All-Star big man went for 38 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks.

Heading into this matchup, Minnesota is going to have their work cut out for them. LeBron James and the new-look Lakers ended the season with good momentum and will be looking to carry into the postseason.

Pair that with the absence of key players, and things are not looking great for them heading into Tuesday night. That being said, they'll still have Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns to lead the charge.

For those wondering where to watch Lakers vs Timberwolves, it is set to begin at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will be aired on TNT.

Lakers vs Timberwolves odds

Heading into the Lakers vs Timberwolves, LeBron James and company are heavy favorites. Here is a full breakdown of the betting odds for the play-in game.

Spread: Lakers -8.5 (-110) Timberwolves +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Lakers (-360) Timberwolves (+295)

Over/Under: 232.5 (-110)

With this being a win-or-go-home situation, it's not shocking to see the Lakers be the favorites. They will be on their home floor and have far more playoff experience than their counterparts. All eyes will be on LeBron and AD to see if they're truly ready to lead LA deep into the postseason for the first time since 2020.

