LaMelo Ball Injury Update: Latest on Charlotte Hornets star's status for game vs Atlanta Hawks (February 14)

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will miss Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks, having been sidelined for 10 consecutive games without any change in his injury status.

The Hornets have struggled significantly without LaMelo as they have gone 2-8, including eight consecutive losses. However, the team has changed the trend after winning back-to-back games against the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday and the new-look Indiana Pacers on Monday.

In their last two games, the Hornets have recorded an offensive rating of 115.5 and a defensive rating of 106.3, leading to a net rating of +9.2.

With LaMelo Ball sidelined, rookie Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges have stepped up, with Bridges averaging 28.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists, and Miller also increasing his production to 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in the last five games.

LaMelo Ball latest injury update

LaMelo Ball will reportedly miss his 11th consecutive game on Wednesday because of right ankle tendinopathy.

The one-time All-Star guard will benefit from additional recovery time, as Charlotte's next game after the Hawks will be following the All-Star break against the Utah Jazz on Feb. 22.

What happened to LaMelo Ball?

LaMelo Ball first encountered ankle issues on November 26 in a matchup with the Orlando Magic. He sprained his ankle during the first half, leaving the game after playing in just 15 minutes.

This injury resulted in Ball missing 20 games as he recuperated. The Hornets were fortunate as their key player avoided a fracture or the need for surgery.

Ball made his comeback in a game against the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 13, but since then, he has consistently been mentioned in the Hornets' injury reports.

To manage his recovery, Charlotte has adopted a cautious approach, avoiding his participation in consecutive games and typically resting him on the second night of back-to-back fixtures.

Ball played in three consecutive games from Jan. 22 to 26 but reports came soon after that he complained of soreness on the same ankle.

When will LaMelo Ball return?

The Hornets have not provided any information at the time of writing when LaMelo would be able to participate in games. However, it is expected to be at least a week until he is back on the court.

Official news will be provided anticipatedly after Feb. 18 on Sunday and before the game against the Utah Jazz in the team injury report.

How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets?

The game between the Hawks and the Hornets will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports SE-CHA and SE-ATL for home and away coverages. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET as part of the NBA's thirteen-game slate.

It will also be available for live-streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV with a free trial, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week.

