LaMelo Ball Injury Update: Latest on Hornets All-Star's status against Atlanta Hawks (March 23)

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is listed as out for the upcoming game against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday for their third head-to-head matchup of the season.

With a record of 17-52 and a recent three-game losing streak, the Charlotte Hornets are facing a challenging season. Their latest defeat came in a 112-92 loss to the Orlando Magic, where Charlotte found themselves trailing 67-32 at halftime.

Despite the setback, Brandon Miller led the Hornets with 21 points, while Vasilije Micic contributed 20 points. Additionally, Miles Bridges scored 16 points and Tre Mann added 11 points in the loss.

The team is currently averaging 106.6 points per game, ranking 29th in the league. Their shooting percentages stand at 45.7% from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc. With an offensive rating of 108.9, the Hornets also rank 29th in this category.

Defensively, Charlotte faces struggles as well, with a defensive rating of 119.1. The team is allowing opponents to score an average of 116.7 points per game, positioning them at 19th in the league in terms of points allowed.

LaMelo Ball injury update

LaMelo Ball remains sidelined due to ongoing right ankle tendinitis, casting uncertainty on his return for the remainder of the season, despite encouraging reports of his participation in practice earlier in March.

In Ball's absence, Vasilije Micic and Tre Mann are expected to maintain their roles as key contributors in Charlotte's backcourt.

What happened to LaMelo Ball?

LaMelo Ball remains sidelined due to ongoing right ankle tendinitis, which initially began as right ankle soreness following a Jan. 26 game against the Houston Rockets. However, his condition evolved into tendinitis midway through the recovery process.

At the start of March, there were indications that Ball was nearing a return to action. Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford disclosed that Ball had intensified his on-court activities, suggesting progress in his recovery.

However, the Hornets appear to be exercising caution with his rehabilitation, considering it's the same issue that sidelined him for a significant portion of last season.

Will the Charlotte Hornets play LaMelo Ball at all for the remainder of the season?

With the Charlotte Hornets currently out of playoff contention, there's speculation that LaMelo Ball could be sidelined for the remainder of the season. Given the team's position and lack of urgency, there's little incentive to rush Ball's return.

Allowing him ample time to recover over the last month of the season and throughout the summer would prevent any further aggravation of his injury.

Looking ahead, the Hornets could prioritize having Ball fully fit for training camp, preseason, and the opening night of the next season. This strategic approach would enable them to commence their revamp with Ball and Brandon Miller as the franchise centerpieces.