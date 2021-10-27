"LaMelo Ball might end up becoming the face of the league" - Jay Williams expresses faith in the young Charlotte Hornets star

There's no denying that Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball has been impressive with his play during the opening week of NBA action. After winning rookie of the year last season, many were excited to see if the young point guard could take the next step forward in year two. After an offseason in which there was a serious amount of buzz surrounding LaMelo heading into the season, he has delivered and looks poised for a big second year in the NBA. His performance has even started to take over the basketball world, as a number of analysts have been quick to talk about how impressive the 20-year-old has been. Speaking on ESPN's First Take this morning, Jay Williams went on to give the basketball world an interesting take on the future of LaMelo Ball.

"LaMelo Ball might end up becoming the face of the league."

It's definitely going to be an attention grabbing quote. With the recent play from LaMelo Ball, it's no surprise to see a variety of media personalities want to talk about the topic. What's even more interesting is the fact that Williams goes on to say that he would choose LaMelo Ball over Ja Morant. Although LaMelo has been superb to start the year for the Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant is on another level.

"He's 6'7" and hasn't even grown into his body yet...Ja is an absolute killer but I think for what LaMelo can grow into...he has a higher ceiling."

There are going to be plenty of basketball fans that are more than thrilled with the rapid progression of LaMelo Ball. It looks as if he's getting ready for a sizeable leap in his career and his production should skyrocket. That alone should be something that basketball fans should focus on celebrating. Comparing him to Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant right now seems a little bit of a stretch. As of this moment, Morant is currently leading the NBA in points per game at 35.0. He's been an absolute monster on the floor, and has simply been one of the best players in the entire league so far. The 22-year-old guard is also shooting 58.0% from the field and 44.4% from downtown. It's an interesting debate to have when you want to talk about who you would rather have longterm. However, as of now Ja Morant seems to potentially have the edge with his insane production to start out the NBA season.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar