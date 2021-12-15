LaMelo Ball return update: The Charlotte Hornets star has been cleared from the NBA health and safety protocols, assigned to the G-League affiliate Greensboro Swarm

The Charlotte Hornets have been battling to try to climb the standings in the Eastern Conference so far this year. As of right now, the team currently finds themselves in eighth place in the East with an overall record of 15-14. The team has currently won four of their last ten games and will be desperate to get back on the right track.

The good news for the Hornets is it looks as if they are going to get a much-needed boost to their starting lineup. According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Charlotte Hornets have announced that LaMelo Ball has been cleared from the NBA's health and safety protocols. In a corresponding move, the Hornets have sent LaMelo down to their G-League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, for a conditioning and rehab assignment.

It's a massive update for the Charlotte Hornets, who have been missing the play of their star point guard. LaMelo Ball has recently missed the Hornets' last five games while being in the league's health and safety protocols. Over those five games, the Hornets went on to win just two games. It remains to be seen what specific game LaMelo will return to the court, but it's a big development for the organization and its fans. The Hornets are set to take on the San Antonio Spurs tomorrow on the road and then will have four more games on their road trip before returning home for a showdown against the Houston Rockets. Chances are that the Hornets could be eyeing LaMelo potentially returning for their home game, but there's also a chance that the talented point guard could return to action during the team's current road trip.

How will the Hornets cope without LaMelo?

Although the Hornets have struggled with inconsistent play this year, LaMelo Ball has been an impressive force on the court in his second year. So far this year, the 20-year-old playmaking guard is averaging 20.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 41.8% from the field and 39.1% from downtown.

If the Hornets want a chance to climb the standings in the Eastern Conference, then they are going to need their franchise point guard back in the mix. LaMelo's most recent performance before being sidelined was a big one as he went on to finish with 36 points, five rebounds and nine assists in a hard fought road game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Although the Hornets currently find themselves in eighth place in the East, they remain just two games behind fourth place. There's still plenty of time for LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets to get back on track and make some noise in the ranks.

