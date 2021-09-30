LaMelo Ball's evolution as a leader continues; The Charlotte Hornets floor general launches a scholarship program for young sports executives

As the Charlotte Hornets prepare for the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season, all eyes will be on point guard LaMelo Ball. After the Hornets selected LaMelo with the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, there was hope around the organization that Ball could become the franchise star that this team was looking for. Fast forward to the end of Ball's first year in the NBA, and the playmaking guard cemented himself as a rising star in the NBA. LaMelo would eventually go on to win the NBA's Rookie of the Year award. He would go on to finish the year with an average of 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. Not only did LaMelo shine on the basketball court, but he inserted a serious jolt of excitement into the Hornets organization and the city of Charlotte. Not bad for a player who just recently turned 20-years-old.

After an impressive rookie campaign, expectations for LaMelo Ball continue to build as the point guard prepares for his second season. In a story published by Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer, Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego spoke to the media Monday and talked about wanting Ball to turn into a leader for the Hornets this season. Borrego said,

“I want him to take the reins of this program. He’s the quarterback. The floor general. And for us to take that next step he must run this team, not only on the offensive end, but the defensive end as well.”

LaMelo Ball at Charlotte Hornets Media Day

Not often in the NBA do teams find a young point guard in the NBA draft who can come in and change the dynamic of a team immediately. It's known as one of the most difficult positions to transition, mainly because of the change of speed that comes with playing in the NBA. But LaMelo hit the ground running for the Hornets, bringing excitement to the roster with his playmaking and ability to put teammates in a position to succeed. The Hornets now have a team that is quickly trending in the right direction. It's a sigh of relief for Hornets fans, as the team hasn't had a winning season in almost six years.

Growing as a Leader On and Off the Court

LaMelo Ball during Miami Heat v Charlotte Hornets

When a player with such an intriguing set of skills has immediate success, teams want to see if that player can continue to take steps forward with their development. That's just the challenge that head coach James Borrego has for LaMelo Ball in year two. Not only do teams want their players to improve in aspects of their play on the court, but they also want to see the individual grow when it comes to their actions. So far, it looks as if LaMelo is hearing the challenge loud and clear.

“As a point guard, I’m definitely going to lead,” Ball said. “I mean, all my life I’ve been leading, so I feel like it’s a great position for me.”

While it's always a joy to see an organization land a talent that can become a star in the NBA, there's always levels to the developmental side of the player. When it came to LaMelo Ball, he showed fantastic flashes throughout his rookie year with the Charlotte Hornets. It looks as if the Hornets have finally found a potential "franchise player" that they can continue to build around. When it comes to point guards, it's easy to hope that they will take strides in the phases of their games to make them a more complete player. But becoming a leader for a team is a rare ability that has an importance which cannot be understated. It looks as if LaMelo Ball is also starting to realize how crucial that can be, as he's making moves to improve as a leader not only on the court, but off of it as well. Per TMZ Sports, LaMelo has announced that he will be launching a scholarship program.

"I’m fortunate to have the means and public platform to support others, so I want to do my part and create a lane for a student to get a strong education and be in position to make a meaningful impact in the sports industry."

It's a fantastic move by LaMelo Ball as he continues to show that he is taking on the challenge of becoming a leader on and off the court. For a 20-year-old who looks to be a rising star in the NBA, it's only going to continue to build the respect that he has leaguewide and with his teammates. The hope is that LaMelo continues to show improvement as a player throughout his second season in the NBA. So far, it looks as if LaMelo Ball could be improving in more areas than just his play on the court.

