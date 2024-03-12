LaMelo Ball's girlfriend Ana Montana pulls off $3944 Louis Vuitton Sneakers and Speedy, Hornets star reacts

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball's girlfriend Ana Montana rocked Louis Vuitton sneakers and a handbag to complete her outfit at the Hornets' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets in Charlotte on Saturday. Montana took to Instagram to share a snap of her look.

"Fly & out the way💛," she captioned.

The Louis Vuitton Trainer Sneakers are listed at $1430 while the LV handbag, the Speedy 25 Bandoulière Damier Pop, is retailed at $2514 on the brand's official website.

LaMelo Ball reacted to his girlfriend's look by commenting his approval on the post.

"da way to b 🙈😍💕👅," Melo commented.

LaMelo Ball reacts to Ana Montana's post

The couple are reported to have been dating for around 13 months. Interestingly, they have a 12-year age gap. Ball turned 21 last August while Montana is 33 years old.

LaMelo Ball missed the last 22 Hornets games

Melo has been out since Jan. 27 citing a right ankle tendinopathy. The former All-Star has missed the last 22 games, adding up to a total of 43 games. The Charlotte Hornets have gone 6-16 in the 22 games of his absence.

In the 22 games that he played this season, Melo averaged 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals. He shot 43.3% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc.

Though there is no timeline for his return, LaMelo Ball has been practicing with the team and could be inching close to his return. Hornets head coach Steve Clifford gave some insight into the guard's status last week saying that Ball is "doing more and more" work on the court but remains without a clear timeline.

"I feel like he's getting closer but not quite there yet," Clifford said.

Ball's prompt return could allow the Hornets to see what their team could look like next season, albeit briefly. His presence is crucial for the team, especially with them looking to end their playoff drought.

The Hornets (16-49) are third-last in the Eastern Conference and fourth-last overall. They have won just two of their last 10 games after losing to the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

The Hornets head into their second matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday with LaMelo listed out yet again.