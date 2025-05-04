LaMelo Ball's LA homecoming can turn into reality with this blockbuster NBA Mock Trade

Charlotte Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball addressed the trade rumors surrounding him during his exit interview at the end of the regular season. Ball had his third consecutive injury-riddled campaign, playing just 47 games and averaging 25.2 points.

In the last three seasons, the former No. 3 pick played just 105 out of the possible 246 games. He has been plagued by ankle issues, though he has looked like an All-NBA point guard when healthy.

With just 67 wins in three years, it might be time for Charlotte to hit the reset button and focus on rebuilding around Brandon Miller, as well as their 2025 first-round selection. The Hornets could land a Top 3 pick, possibly getting Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey or Dylan Harper.

Hornets team president Jeff Peterson was adamant at the end of the regular season that LaMelo Ball would be part of their future. However, it won't be surprising if they entertain offers, or at least listen to interested teams.

In an interview with VladTV last October 2023, LaMelo's father, LaVar Ball, hoped that the LA Clippers could give his son a chance for a homecoming. With the way James Harden performed in this year's playoffs and Kawhi Leonard's injury woes, it might be time to look for a refreshing start.

While Ball has been injury-prone, he's only 23 years old. The Clippers' medical team might get to the bottom of why he's susceptible to ankle sprains, just like what the Golden State Warriors did for Steph Curry.

With all of that out of the way, let's explore an NBA mock trade that could bring LaMelo Ball back to Los Angeles courtesy of Steve Ballmer's Clippers.

NBA Mock Trade: How can the LA Clippers bring LaMelo Ball home?

For the LA Clippers to get LaMelo Ball, they might need to part ways with Ivica Zubac, who will likely be their most valuable trade piece. James Harden could opt out, opening cap space, while Kawhi Leonard's injury history might not bring a lot of value in return.

On the other hand, the Charlotte Hornets possibly won't entertain a Ball trade if they go outside the Top 3 in this year's draft. Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper could be their new cornerstone along with Brandon Miller.

Here's a potential trade proposal from the Clippers to acquire LaMelo Ball from the Hornets:

Clippers Receive

LaMelo Ball

Mark Williams

Total Salaries: $54,604,758

Hornets Receive

Norman Powell

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Ivica Zubac

2027 first-round pick (Unprotected)

2029 first-round pick via Philadelphia 76ers (Top 4 protected)

Total Salaries: $57,333,760

In this scenario, the LA Clippers get two cornerstones in LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams. They have injury issues, but a fresh start might be what they need. Williams balled out after the LA Lakers rescinded his trade at the deadline. They will also have some money to strengthen their roster further.

As for the Hornets, they get a durable center in Ivica Zubac and experienced scorers in Norman Powell and Bogdan Bogdanovic. Their best-case scenario is Cooper Flagg at the draft, which means they just need to look for a point guard in free agency.

Worst case, if they only get the No. 3 pick, is Dylan Harper, who should slot in Ball's position. With Miller, Norman Powell, Miles Bridges and Zubac as starters, while Bogdan Bogdanovic embraces a sixth man role.

