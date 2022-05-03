"Largely because of his shot creation and shooting ability that developed this season" - Ohio State prospect a shock candidate for being a top-10 2022 NBA Draft pick

Ohio State Buckeyes' freshman Malaki Branham continued to create buzz as a potential 2022 NBA Draft riser throughout the NCAA season. It didn't take long for the talented wing to make noise with his play on the court this year. Branham has the ability to score at a number of levels and his offensive upside and has started to get the serious attention of NBA scouts around the league.

Many evaluators considered Malaki Branham a potential prospect for the 2023 NBA Draft, before Braham's production became too impressive to ignore. He ended the year with a 11-game stretch that saw Branham average 19.4 points per game. It didn't take long for the freshman guard to become a serious candidate for the 2022 NBA Draft.

As basketball fans awaited the results of the NBA Draft Lottery on May 17th, Draft analyst Sam Vecenie of The Athletic went on to praise Branham. He said the talented freshman is getting plenty of looks in the top-10.

"I keep hearing extremely positive feedback about Branham. I’ve heard from sources that he is at least getting looks from teams in the top 10 largely because of his shot creation and shooting ability that developed this season. "

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



“I keep hearing extremely positive feedback about him.”



New Top 100 Big Board: Malaki Branham is getting looks from teams expected to pick in the top 10 of the 2022 draft, sources tell @Sam_Vecenie “I keep hearing extremely positive feedback about him.”New Top 100 Big Board: theathletic.com/3277809/?sourc… Malaki Branham is getting looks from teams expected to pick in the top 10 of the 2022 draft, sources tell @Sam_Vecenie.“I keep hearing extremely positive feedback about him.”New Top 100 Big Board: theathletic.com/3277809/?sourc… https://t.co/Ne4CnVrR6k

Ohio State freshman Malaki Branham buzzing for the 2022 NBA Draft

Malaki Branham is buzzing for the 2022 NBA Draft

Ohio State freshman Malaki Branham performed well throughout the 2021-22 NCAA season. It was once thought that Branham would be a candidate to see his stock skyrocket with another year at Ohio State. That idea quickly changed when he continued to put up eye-opening numbers for the Buckeyes this year.

With the pre-draft process beginning for the NBA Draft, Malaki Branham has now become one of the most popular names to gain traction at the right time. This is the time of year in which NBA teams start to generate some buzz about specific prospects.

It looks as if Branham is currently the hottest name in the crop of prospects, with plenty of teams buzzing about his potential to become a lottery selection in the NBA Draft. Branham went on to post averages of 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists this year while shooting 49.8% from the field and 41.6% from three-point range.

Edited by Arnav