Larry Bird vs Kevin Durant: Who has had a more successful NBA career before turning 33?

Larry Bird and Kevin Durant are two of the greatest players to have graced the court in the NBA. Although comparing success can be difficult, as players play different roles for their teams, we will attempt to do so using stats and impact on teams.

The difference in eras is a huge factor to consider, as basketball has evolved. For one, Larry Bird played in an era where hand-checking was allowed. That went a long way in limiting players' efficiency in offense. But Kevin Durant was drafted in 2007, a few years after the NBA had banned hand-checking.

Nevertheless, both players embody elite status and are two of the best scorers in NBA history. Bird played until the age of 35, but could not continue after enduring a spell of injury. On September 29, Durant will turn 33, which is why we will analyze his success so far. First, let's have a look at Bird's achievements before he turned 33.

Larry Bird's career success before turning 33

Former NBA player Larry Bird

Larry Bird was selected by the Boston Celtics with the sixth pick in the 1978 NBA draft, but the Indiana native opted to end his final year in college. He led the Indiana State Sycamores to their first-ever NCAA championship game after an undefeated regular season. But his team eventually lost to the Michigan State Spartans, who were led by Magic Johnson.

Throughout his professional career that spanned 13 years, he played for the Boston Celtics, despite what could be considered a controversial start. Larry Bird, via his agent, demanded a higher salary. While Celtics' general manager Red Auerbach was against it, he eventually gave in to a deal that made Bird the highest-paid rookie. To remedy that, the NBA created a rule called the Bird Collegiate Rule to prevent teams from drafting players who are not ready to sign.

Larry Bird played in an era that had Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Kevin McHale, Karl Malone and Patrick Ewing in their prime. But Bird won the MVP award for three consecutive seasons. The Hick from French Lick also made twelve All-Star appearances, missing out in only the 1988-89 season, where he played in only six games.

In his sophomore season, Larry Bird won his first NBA championship, but the Finals MVP award went to Cedric Maxwell. Many believed Bird was robbed because he was exceptional in the series-clinching victory. However, Maxwell had an outstanding overall series, and was well-deserving of the Finals MVP award.

Sports Illustrated @SInow Happy 64th Birthday, Larry Bird! 🎂



▫️ 3× NBA Champion

▫️ 2× NBA Finals MVP

▫️ 3× NBA League MVP

▫️ 10× All-NBA

▫️ 3× NBA All-Defensive Team

▫️ NBA Rookie of the Year (1980)

▫️ 3× NBA Three-Point Contest Champion

▫️ 2× 50–40–90 club

▫️ NBA's 50th Anniversary All-Time Team Happy 64th Birthday, Larry Bird! 🎂



Overall, Bird won three NBA titles, and was the Finals MVP twice. Moreover, he won three MVP awards, ten All-NBA selections, three All-Defensive second-team selections and the 1980 Rookie of the Year award. He was part of the 50-40-90 club in 1987 and 1988.

Kevin Durant's career success before turning 33

Kevin Durant of Team United States poses for photographs with his Olympic gold medal.

Kevin Durant adapted quickly to the league, winning three consecutive scoring titles from his third year in the NBA. He was selected with the second overall pick in the 2007 NBA draft by the Seattle Supersonics.

Although the modern NBA favors scorers, Kevin Durant is still an elite bucket-getter. He has a plethora of ways to score against the best defenders in the league.

So far, Kevin Durant has won two NBA championships, and was the MVP on both occasions. However, his only regular-season MVP award came in 2014 after leading the OKC Thunder to a top-seed finish in the Western Conference while averaging 32 points. He has also made 11 All-Star appearances and nine All-NBA selections.

The Undefeated @TheUndefeated On this day in 2007,



The Seattle Supersonics drafted Kevin Durant with the No. 2 overall pick. What a career for KD 👏🏾



- 2x NBA Champion 🏆

- 2x NBA Finals MVP 🏅

- NBA MVP (2013-2014) 🏆

- 9x All-NBA ⛹🏾

- 4x Scoring Champion 🔥

- 11x NBA All-Star ⭐ On this day in 2007,



In 2008, Kevin Durant was named the NBA Rookie of the Year. Two seasons later, he won four NBA scoring titles in five years (2010-2014). The year he did not win it (2013), he joined the 50-40-90 club, and was only 0.6 points behind the scoring champion, Carmelo Anthony.

Larry Bird vs Kevin Durant

Given how both players fared, it is fair to say Larry Bird had more success before turning 33. To many, it is a no-brainer, especially to ones who are privileged enough to also see Kevin Durant in his prime.

Larry Bird and Kevin Durant were both selected by pretty awful teams. The Celtics had only 23 wins the season before Bird reported, while the Seattle Supersonics recorded 31 wins before KD was drafted. However, Larry Legend made a greater impact, leading his team to a 61-21 finish, while Durant's team fared worse with a 20-62 run even though the rookie averaged 20.3 points per game.

All things considered, Larry Bird made the bigger impact for his team than Durant, leading them to 12 NBA playoffs appearances and three championships. Kevin Durant had to join an already established championship-calibre team coming off a 73-9 season to win his two titles.

If we have to break down all the stats, both players have ridiculously similar numbers, but Kevin Durant is a better scorer. At the other end of the court, Larry Bird was a better defender, and had a superior mentality. He knew he was a winner and was not scared to let the opposition know with his trash-talking.

According to former Laker Michael Cooper:

"Larry walks in, and says I hope all you guys in here are thinking about second place, because I’m winning this."

Larry Bird went on to win the finals and earned his first of two Finals MVP awards. Meanwhile, Durant will always be regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, and will undoubtedly join Larry Bird in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in a few years.

