Larsa Pippen and Jalen Green showers love as Draya Michele glows in third trimester baby bump reveal

Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Larsa Pippen and Houston Rockets star Jalen Green were among many who showered love on Green's girlfriend Draya Michele's baby bump reveal by liking her Instagram post.

Draya is in the third trimester of her pregnancy and took to Instagram to share photos of her baby bump.

Michele announced her pregnancy through Instagram on International Women's Day on March 8. She shared her excitement about welcoming a little girl and being a mother again.

While Draya Michele announced her pregnancy over two weeks ago, Jalen Green broke the silence in an interview after the Rockets' blowout win against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, in which he matched his career-high 42 points.

When asked what has driven him to be exceptional in recent games, putting up some of his best performances, the Rockets guard mentioned his "family" and his "baby." Green did not mention Michele by name, but it appears he was acknowledging both his unborn child and the mother.

Draya Michele is a media personality, model, actress and fashion designer. She has two children, Kniko Howard, who is around the same age as Jalen Green, and Jru Scandrick (7), whom she had with NFL player Orlando Lee Scandrick.

Draya Michele criticized for her relationship with Jalen Green

Michele, 39, was criticized for being romantically linked with 22-year-old Green, with many noting the 17-year age difference between the two.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, some, like Joe Budden, have labeled the Basketball Wives alum a "predator" during an episode of his Joe Budden Podcast.

Both Jalen Green and Draya Michele have remained relatively silent regarding their relationship.

However, Michele recently started to hit back through veiled social media posts, painting herself as "misunderstood" and urging outsiders to mind their own business.

“Get comfortable being misunderstood,” Michele wrote earlier this month.

“Only a fraction of people will be able to truly grasp your essence. You are not on anyone else’s timeline of comprehension. Also, it’s none of your business how others choose to perceive you. Most High sees you clearly – let that be enough.”

With Green's career soaring and their anticipation for their baby's arrival building, the couple seems to be embracing their journey together.