Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream Prediction & Game Preview - August 1, 2023 | WNBA

The Las Vegas Aces and Atlanta Dream will go toe-to-toe on August 1, as the best team in the WNBA - and potentially in league history - will face off against the third-ranked team in the Eastern Conference.
The Aces look unstoppable, sitting atop the Western Conference with a 92% win rate, having hardly lost all season, so the odds are firmly stacked against the Dream.
Atlanta, meanwhile, has won 11 of their 25 games this season. While that's respectable, it's not enough to be considered a legitimate threat to Las Vegas.
Diamond Deshields and Lou Lopez Senechal remain out of the Dream's rotation with knee injuries. The availability of Candace Parker, who's dealing with a foot injury, remains to be seen. Riquna Williams will also continue her team-imposed suspension for the Aces.
Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream Prediction
The Aces will be the clear-cut favorites. With A'Ja Wilson on their roster, the Aces have one of the best scorers in the WNBA and have the defense and depth to back up their offensive potency.
The Fever, meanwhile, will likely be more concerned with keeping a respectable scoreline than running away with a win, such is the strength of the Aces this season, as they continue to charge towards a historic regular-season record.
Las Vegas Aces Roster
Atlanta Dream Roster
Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Michelob ULTRA Arena and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.
Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream: Players to watch
Rhyne Howard and Cheyenne Parker have enjoyed a stellar season for the Dream and will look to make their presence felt.
A'Ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray are two names to watch for the Aces, while Kelsey Plum will likely make an impact on the offensive side of the floor, too. Wilson is among the best offensive players in the WNBA when she has the ball in her hands. The Dream's defense could be prone to making mistakes as they look to counter her scoring ability.
