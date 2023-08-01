Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream Prediction & Game Preview - August 1, 2023 | WNBA

Basketball
By Adam Taylor
Modified Aug 01, 2023 10:56 GMT
New York Liberty v Las Vegas Aces
WNBA A'Ja Wilson New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces

The Las Vegas Aces and Atlanta Dream will go toe-to-toe on August 1, as the best team in the WNBA - and potentially in league history - will face off against the third-ranked team in the Eastern Conference.

The Aces look unstoppable, sitting atop the Western Conference with a 92% win rate, having hardly lost all season, so the odds are firmly stacked against the Dream.

Atlanta, meanwhile, has won 11 of their 25 games this season. While that's respectable, it's not enough to be considered a legitimate threat to Las Vegas.

Diamond Deshields and Lou Lopez Senechal remain out of the Dream's rotation with knee injuries. The availability of Candace Parker, who's dealing with a foot injury, remains to be seen. Riquna Williams will also continue her team-imposed suspension for the Aces.

Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream Prediction

The Aces will be the clear-cut favorites. With A'Ja Wilson on their roster, the Aces have one of the best scorers in the WNBA and have the defense and depth to back up their offensive potency.

The Fever, meanwhile, will likely be more concerned with keeping a respectable scoreline than running away with a win, such is the strength of the Aces this season, as they continue to charge towards a historic regular-season record.

Las Vegas Aces Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Kierstan Bell
F6-1 ft176 lbsMARCH 16, 20001 yrsFLORIDA GULF COAST/USA
Alysha Clark
F5-11 ft167 lbsJULY 7, 198710 yrsMIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA
Sydney Colson
G5-8 ft140 lbsAUGUST 6, 19898 yrsTEXAS A&M/USA
Cayla George
C-F6-4 ft192 lbsMAY 1, 19893 yrsAUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA
Chelsea Gray
G5-11 ft170 lbsOCTOBER 8, 19928 yrsDUKE/USA
Ashley Joens
G6-1 ft160 lbsMARCH 16, 2000RIOWA STATE/USA
Candace Parker
F-C6-4 ft184 lbsAPRIL 19, 198615 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Kelsey Plum
G5-8 ft145 lbsAUGUST 24, 19945 yrsWASHINGTON/USA
Kiah Stokes
C6-3 ft191 lbsMARCH 30, 19937 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Riquna Williams
G5-7 ft165 lbsMAY 28, 199010 yrsMIAMI/USA
A'ja Wilson
C6-4 ft195 lbsAUGUST 8, 19965 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Jackie Young
G6-0 ft165 lbsSEPTEMBER 16, 19974 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA

Atlanta Dream Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Laeticia Amihere
F6-3 ft185 lbsJULY 10, 2001RSOUTH CAROLINA/CANADA
Monique Billings
F6-4 ft192 lbsMAY 2, 19965 yrsUCLA/USA
Nia Coffey
F6-1 ft182 lbsJUNE 11, 19956 yrsNORTHWESTERN/USA
Asia (AD) Durr
G5-10 ft151 lbsAPRIL 5, 19972 yrsLOUISVILLE/USA
Allisha Gray
G6-0 ft167 lbsJANUARY 12, 19956 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Naz Hillmon
F6-2 ft190 lbsAPRIL 5, 20001 yrsMICHIGAN/USA
Rhyne Howard
G6-2 ft175 lbsAPRIL 29, 20001 yrsKENTUCKY/USA
Haley Jones
F-G6-1 ft187 lbsMAY 23, 2001RSTANFORD/USA
Aari McDonald
G5-6 ft141 lbsAUGUST 20, 19982 yrsARIZONA/USA
Cheyenne Parker
F6-4 ft193 lbsAUGUST 22, 19928 yrsMIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA
Danielle Robinson
G5-9 ft137 lbsMAY 10, 198911 yrsOKLAHOMA/USA
Iliana Rupert
C6-4 ft189 lbsJULY 12, 20011 yrsTANGO BOURGES/FRANCE

Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Michelob ULTRA Arena and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream: Players to watch

Rhyne Howard and Cheyenne Parker have enjoyed a stellar season for the Dream and will look to make their presence felt.

A'Ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray are two names to watch for the Aces, while Kelsey Plum will likely make an impact on the offensive side of the floor, too. Wilson is among the best offensive players in the WNBA when she has the ball in her hands. The Dream's defense could be prone to making mistakes as they look to counter her scoring ability.

Edited by Bhargav
