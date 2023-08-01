Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream Prediction & Game Preview - August 1, 2023 | WNBA

The Las Vegas Aces and Atlanta Dream will go toe-to-toe on August 1, as the best team in the WNBA - and potentially in league history - will face off against the third-ranked team in the Eastern Conference.

The Aces look unstoppable, sitting atop the Western Conference with a 92% win rate, having hardly lost all season, so the odds are firmly stacked against the Dream.

Atlanta, meanwhile, has won 11 of their 25 games this season. While that's respectable, it's not enough to be considered a legitimate threat to Las Vegas.

Diamond Deshields and Lou Lopez Senechal remain out of the Dream's rotation with knee injuries. The availability of Candace Parker, who's dealing with a foot injury, remains to be seen. Riquna Williams will also continue her team-imposed suspension for the Aces.

Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream Prediction

The Aces will be the clear-cut favorites. With A'Ja Wilson on their roster, the Aces have one of the best scorers in the WNBA and have the defense and depth to back up their offensive potency.

The Fever, meanwhile, will likely be more concerned with keeping a respectable scoreline than running away with a win, such is the strength of the Aces this season, as they continue to charge towards a historic regular-season record.

Las Vegas Aces Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Kierstan Bell F 6-1 ft 176 lbs MARCH 16, 2000 1 yrs FLORIDA GULF COAST/USA Alysha Clark F 5-11 ft 167 lbs JULY 7, 1987 10 yrs MIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA Sydney Colson G 5-8 ft 140 lbs AUGUST 6, 1989 8 yrs TEXAS A&M/USA Cayla George C-F 6-4 ft 192 lbs MAY 1, 1989 3 yrs AUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA Chelsea Gray G 5-11 ft 170 lbs OCTOBER 8, 1992 8 yrs DUKE/USA Ashley Joens G 6-1 ft 160 lbs MARCH 16, 2000 R IOWA STATE/USA Candace Parker F-C 6-4 ft 184 lbs APRIL 19, 1986 15 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Kelsey Plum G 5-8 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 24, 1994 5 yrs WASHINGTON/USA Kiah Stokes C 6-3 ft 191 lbs MARCH 30, 1993 7 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Riquna Williams G 5-7 ft 165 lbs MAY 28, 1990 10 yrs MIAMI/USA A'ja Wilson C 6-4 ft 195 lbs AUGUST 8, 1996 5 yrs SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Jackie Young G 6-0 ft 165 lbs SEPTEMBER 16, 1997 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA

Atlanta Dream Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Laeticia Amihere F 6-3 ft 185 lbs JULY 10, 2001 R SOUTH CAROLINA/CANADA Monique Billings F 6-4 ft 192 lbs MAY 2, 1996 5 yrs UCLA/USA Nia Coffey F 6-1 ft 182 lbs JUNE 11, 1995 6 yrs NORTHWESTERN/USA Asia (AD) Durr G 5-10 ft 151 lbs APRIL 5, 1997 2 yrs LOUISVILLE/USA Allisha Gray G 6-0 ft 167 lbs JANUARY 12, 1995 6 yrs SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Naz Hillmon F 6-2 ft 190 lbs APRIL 5, 2000 1 yrs MICHIGAN/USA Rhyne Howard G 6-2 ft 175 lbs APRIL 29, 2000 1 yrs KENTUCKY/USA Haley Jones F-G 6-1 ft 187 lbs MAY 23, 2001 R STANFORD/USA Aari McDonald G 5-6 ft 141 lbs AUGUST 20, 1998 2 yrs ARIZONA/USA Cheyenne Parker F 6-4 ft 193 lbs AUGUST 22, 1992 8 yrs MIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA Danielle Robinson G 5-9 ft 137 lbs MAY 10, 1989 11 yrs OKLAHOMA/USA Iliana Rupert C 6-4 ft 189 lbs JULY 12, 2001 1 yrs TANGO BOURGES/FRANCE

Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Michelob ULTRA Arena and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream: Players to watch

Rhyne Howard and Cheyenne Parker have enjoyed a stellar season for the Dream and will look to make their presence felt.

A'Ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray are two names to watch for the Aces, while Kelsey Plum will likely make an impact on the offensive side of the floor, too. Wilson is among the best offensive players in the WNBA when she has the ball in her hands. The Dream's defense could be prone to making mistakes as they look to counter her scoring ability.

