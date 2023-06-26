Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever: Prediction & Match Preview - June 26th, 2023

The Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever are set to do battle again on Monday, June 26. No team in the WNBA has a better record than the Aces, who have won 12 of their 13 games so far this season, boasting a winning percentage of 92.3%.

The Indiana Fever, however, currently sit fifth in their conference, having lost 8 of their first 13 games, including a recent 84-80 loss to the Aces.

This contest will be streamed live on NBA TV, on the WNBA League Pass, and on Fubo.

The Las Vegas Aces currently ranks first in the WNBA for points per game, scoring an average of 92.5 points per contest. The Aces also boast a +194 scoring differential, courtesy of their stellar offensive production, which has led them to win games by an average of 16.2 points per contest.

Furthermore, Las Vegas boasts A'ja Wilson, who sits sixth in the league for rebounds per game, averaging 19.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 53.5% from the field.

On the other side of the court, the Indiana Fever are struggling to stop the opposing team's offense, averaging a -7 scoring differential. They're also struggling to take care of the ball, committing 13.1 turnovers a game this season.

Kelsey Mitchell stands out as the Fever's most dangerous offensive player, averaging 17.4 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per night, shooting 42.4% from the field and 41% from deep.

If you're thinking of placing a bet on the action between the Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever, the upcoming odds are:

Against the spread: Aces -15.5 (-115), Fever +15.5 (-107)

Aces -15.5 (-115), Fever +15.5 (-107) Moneyline: Aces - 1400, Fever +800

Aces - 1400, Fever +800 Total points (169): Aces Under (-112), Fever Over (-112)

Las Vegas Aces star A'Ja Wilson shuts down Mikal Bridges

Recently, Brooklyn Nets star Mikal Bridges reached out to A'ja Wilson on Twitter to ask when her team would be back in action. However, the Las Vegas Aces star quickly shut him down.

A'ja Wilson was perhaps joking with Bridges, but it does beg the question of why he simply didn't Google her team's fixture list rather than choosing to reach out to the WNBA star via a public platform.

The Aces have been dominant this season as they look to defend their WNBA title and look like the clear-cut best team in their league. However, there is still plenty of basketball left to be played in the WNBA season.

Perhaps we will see Mikal Bridges in the crowd for some of A'ja Wilson's games, considering he appears to be such a big fan of the Las Vegas Aces and how dominant they've been over the past 18 months.

