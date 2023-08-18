Las Vegas Aces vs Los Angeles Sparks Prediction & Game Preview - August 18, 2023 | WNBA

On Friday, August 18, the Las Vegas Aces will look to make it two straight wins by defeating the Los Angeles Sparks. In their last two games, the Aces have won one and lost one against the New York Liberty, meaning they will be looking to rebuild some momentum heading into the final few games of the WNBA season.

The Sparks are currently on a three-game win streak and have won 12 of their 30 games this season. Given the Aces' dominance throughout the year, they should be expected to control the outcome of their upcoming game against the Sparks, in a game that could be a blow-out if the Aces look to send a message to the rest of the league.

In the last meeting between these two sides, the Aces defeated the Sparks 97-78 on July 13, and will be expecting to produce a similar result in their August 18 contest.

Las Vegas Aces vs Los Angeles Sparks: Prediction

The Sparks aren't a bad team. In fact, in terms of their WNBA competition, the Sparks are an average roster with an outside chance of cracking the postseason. However, the Aces are on pace for a historic season and look capable of retaining their crown as WNBA champions later this season.

As such, the Aces will enter the contest against Los Angeles as the odds-on favorites to walk away with a victory. This a feeling their players are all too used to experiencing after such a stellar season.

Las Vegas Aces roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Kierstan Bell F 6-1 ft 176 lbs MARCH 16, 2000 1 yrs FLORIDA GULF COAST/USA Alysha Clark F 5-11 ft 167 lbs JULY 7, 1987 10 yrs MIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA Sydney Colson G 5-8 ft 140 lbs AUGUST 6, 1989 8 yrs TEXAS A&M/USA Cayla George C-F 6-4 ft 192 lbs MAY 1, 1989 3 yrs AUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA Chelsea Gray G 5-11 ft 170 lbs OCTOBER 8, 1992 8 yrs DUKE/USA Ashley Joens G 6-1 ft 160 lbs MARCH 16, 2000 R IOWA STATE/USA Candace Parker F-C 6-4 ft 184 lbs APRIL 19, 1986 15 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Kelsey Plum G 5-8 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 24, 1994 5 yrs WASHINGTON/USA Kiah Stokes C 6-3 ft 191 lbs MARCH 30, 1993 7 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Riquna Williams G 5-7 ft 165 lbs MAY 28, 1990 10 yrs MIAMI/USA A'ja Wilson C 6-4 ft 195 lbs AUGUST 8, 1996 5 yrs SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Jackie Young G 6-0 ft 165 lbs SEPTEMBER 16, 1997 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA

Los Angeles Sparks roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Lexie Brown G 5-9 ft 162 lbs OCTOBER 27, 1994 5 yrs DUKE/USA Rae Burrell G-F 6-2 ft 168 lbs JUNE 21, 2000 1 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Jordin Canada G 5-6 ft 135 lbs AUGUST 11, 1995 5 yrs UCLA/USA Layshia Clarendon G 5-9 ft 158 lbs MAY 2, 1991 9 yrs CALIFORNIA/USA Nia Clouden G 5-9 ft 139 lbs MAY 17, 2000 1 yrs MICHIGAN STATE/USA Zia Cooke G 5-9 ft 163 lbs JANUARY 9, 2001 R SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Dearica Hamby F 6-3 ft 189 lbs NOVEMBER 6, 1993 8 yrs WAKE FOREST/USA Nneka Ogwumike F 6-2 ft 174 lbs JULY 2, 1990 11 yrs STANFORD/USA Chiney Ogwumike F-C 6-3 ft 183 lbs MARCH 21, 1992 6 yrs STANFORD/USA Karlie Samuelson G 6-0 ft 160 lbs MAY 10, 1995 4 yrs STANFORD/USA Katie Lou Samuelson F 6-3 ft 163 lbs JUNE 13, 1997 4 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Azurá Stevens C 6-6 ft 180 lbs FEBRUARY 1, 1996 5 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Jasmine Thomas G 5-9 ft 143 lbs SEPTEMBER 30, 1989 12 yrs DUKE/USA

Las Vegas Aces vs. Los Angeles Sparks: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on CBS Sports, SportsNet LA, Silver State Sports, FUBO, and the WNBA League pass.

The game will be played at the Crypto.com Arena and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Los Angeles Sparks: Players to watch

A'ja Wilson, Kelsy Plum, and Jackie Young will all look to continue their strong season with another big performance, this time at the Los Angeles Sparks' expense. Chelsea Gray could also have a big influence on the game if left unchecked for stretches.

The Sparks will be relying on Lexie Brown, Nneka Ogwumike and Dearica Hamby to control the tempo of the game and provide an offensive spark, especially on the interior. However, the Aces' defense may prove to be too much for them to handle.

