Las Vegas Aces vs Los Angeles Sparks Prediction & Game Preview - August 18, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Aug 18, 2023 10:45 GMT
New York Liberty v Las Vegas Aces
Las Vegas Aces vs Los Angeles Sparks, WNBA Preview

On Friday, August 18, the Las Vegas Aces will look to make it two straight wins by defeating the Los Angeles Sparks. In their last two games, the Aces have won one and lost one against the New York Liberty, meaning they will be looking to rebuild some momentum heading into the final few games of the WNBA season.

The Sparks are currently on a three-game win streak and have won 12 of their 30 games this season. Given the Aces' dominance throughout the year, they should be expected to control the outcome of their upcoming game against the Sparks, in a game that could be a blow-out if the Aces look to send a message to the rest of the league.

In the last meeting between these two sides, the Aces defeated the Sparks 97-78 on July 13, and will be expecting to produce a similar result in their August 18 contest.

Las Vegas Aces vs Los Angeles Sparks: Prediction

The Sparks aren't a bad team. In fact, in terms of their WNBA competition, the Sparks are an average roster with an outside chance of cracking the postseason. However, the Aces are on pace for a historic season and look capable of retaining their crown as WNBA champions later this season.

As such, the Aces will enter the contest against Los Angeles as the odds-on favorites to walk away with a victory. This a feeling their players are all too used to experiencing after such a stellar season.

Las Vegas Aces roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Kierstan Bell
F6-1 ft176 lbsMARCH 16, 20001 yrsFLORIDA GULF COAST/USA
Alysha Clark
F5-11 ft167 lbsJULY 7, 198710 yrsMIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA
Sydney Colson
G5-8 ft140 lbsAUGUST 6, 19898 yrsTEXAS A&M/USA
Cayla George
C-F6-4 ft192 lbsMAY 1, 19893 yrsAUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA
Chelsea Gray
G5-11 ft170 lbsOCTOBER 8, 19928 yrsDUKE/USA
Ashley Joens
G6-1 ft160 lbsMARCH 16, 2000RIOWA STATE/USA
Candace Parker
F-C6-4 ft184 lbsAPRIL 19, 198615 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Kelsey Plum
G5-8 ft145 lbsAUGUST 24, 19945 yrsWASHINGTON/USA
Kiah Stokes
C6-3 ft191 lbsMARCH 30, 19937 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Riquna Williams
G5-7 ft165 lbsMAY 28, 199010 yrsMIAMI/USA
A'ja Wilson
C6-4 ft195 lbsAUGUST 8, 19965 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Jackie Young
G6-0 ft165 lbsSEPTEMBER 16, 19974 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA

Los Angeles Sparks roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Lexie Brown
G5-9 ft162 lbsOCTOBER 27, 19945 yrsDUKE/USA
Rae Burrell
G-F6-2 ft168 lbsJUNE 21, 20001 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Jordin Canada
G5-6 ft135 lbsAUGUST 11, 19955 yrsUCLA/USA
Layshia Clarendon
G5-9 ft158 lbsMAY 2, 19919 yrsCALIFORNIA/USA
Nia Clouden
G5-9 ft139 lbsMAY 17, 20001 yrsMICHIGAN STATE/USA
Zia Cooke
G5-9 ft163 lbsJANUARY 9, 2001RSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Dearica Hamby
F6-3 ft189 lbsNOVEMBER 6, 19938 yrsWAKE FOREST/USA
Nneka Ogwumike
F6-2 ft174 lbsJULY 2, 199011 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Chiney Ogwumike
F-C6-3 ft183 lbsMARCH 21, 19926 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Karlie Samuelson
G6-0 ft160 lbsMAY 10, 19954 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Katie Lou Samuelson
F6-3 ft163 lbsJUNE 13, 19974 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Azurá Stevens
C6-6 ft180 lbsFEBRUARY 1, 19965 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Jasmine Thomas
G5-9 ft143 lbsSEPTEMBER 30, 198912 yrsDUKE/USA

Las Vegas Aces vs. Los Angeles Sparks: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on CBS Sports, SportsNet LA, Silver State Sports, FUBO, and the WNBA League pass.

The game will be played at the Crypto.com Arena and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Los Angeles Sparks: Players to watch

A'ja Wilson, Kelsy Plum, and Jackie Young will all look to continue their strong season with another big performance, this time at the Los Angeles Sparks' expense. Chelsea Gray could also have a big influence on the game if left unchecked for stretches.

The Sparks will be relying on Lexie Brown, Nneka Ogwumike and Dearica Hamby to control the tempo of the game and provide an offensive spark, especially on the interior. However, the Aces' defense may prove to be too much for them to handle.

