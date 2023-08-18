Las Vegas Aces vs Los Angeles Sparks Prediction & Game Preview - August 18, 2023 | WNBA

On Friday, August 18, the Las Vegas Aces will look to make it two straight wins by defeating the Los Angeles Sparks. In their last two games, the Aces have won one and lost one against the New York Liberty, meaning they will be looking to rebuild some momentum heading into the final few games of the WNBA season.
The Sparks are currently on a three-game win streak and have won 12 of their 30 games this season. Given the Aces' dominance throughout the year, they should be expected to control the outcome of their upcoming game against the Sparks, in a game that could be a blow-out if the Aces look to send a message to the rest of the league.
In the last meeting between these two sides, the Aces defeated the Sparks 97-78 on July 13, and will be expecting to produce a similar result in their August 18 contest.
Las Vegas Aces vs Los Angeles Sparks: Prediction
The Sparks aren't a bad team. In fact, in terms of their WNBA competition, the Sparks are an average roster with an outside chance of cracking the postseason. However, the Aces are on pace for a historic season and look capable of retaining their crown as WNBA champions later this season.
As such, the Aces will enter the contest against Los Angeles as the odds-on favorites to walk away with a victory. This a feeling their players are all too used to experiencing after such a stellar season.
Las Vegas Aces roster
Los Angeles Sparks roster
Las Vegas Aces vs. Los Angeles Sparks: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on CBS Sports, SportsNet LA, Silver State Sports, FUBO, and the WNBA League pass.
The game will be played at the Crypto.com Arena and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.
Las Vegas Aces vs. Los Angeles Sparks: Players to watch
A'ja Wilson, Kelsy Plum, and Jackie Young will all look to continue their strong season with another big performance, this time at the Los Angeles Sparks' expense. Chelsea Gray could also have a big influence on the game if left unchecked for stretches.
The Sparks will be relying on Lexie Brown, Nneka Ogwumike and Dearica Hamby to control the tempo of the game and provide an offensive spark, especially on the interior. However, the Aces' defense may prove to be too much for them to handle.
