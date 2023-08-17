Basketball
Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty Prediction & Game Preview - August 17, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Aug 17, 2023 10:26 GMT
New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces, WNBA Preview

On Thursday, August 17, the New York Liberty will be hoping to make it three straight wins when they take on the Las Vegas Aces in what's likely going to be a WNBA Finals matchup.

New York recorded a 82-63 win over Las Vegas on August 15, making it their second straight win against the reigning champions. During their last meeting, A'ja Wilson was nullified on the offensive side of the ball, dropping just nine points and grabbing 15 rebounds.

In fact, the New York defense held all Las Vegas players under 20 points - no easy feat considering how dominant the Aces have been all season long. In fairness, the Aces also limited the Liberty players.

There was just more scoring from the bench on New York's part, and that's what ultimately swung the game in their favor. New York are now on a six-game win streak and will likely feel confident heading into the Las Vegas game.

Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty Prediction

Usually, the Las Vegas Aces enter games as the clear-cut favorite. However, it would appear that New York is an equal match for the Western Conference leaders. Having won their last two encounters, New York should be seen as a slight favorite to repeat the feat for a third straight time this season.

Las Vegas will be determined to try and get some revenge. However, New York are just as deep of a roster and boast just as many talented players.

New York Liberty roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Stefanie Dolson
C6-5 ft235 lbsJANUARY 8, 19929 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Sabrina Ionescu
G5-11 ft165 lbsDECEMBER 6, 19973 yrsOREGON/USA
Marine Johannès
G5-10 ft134 lbsJANUARY 21, 19952 yrsFRANCE/FRANCE
Jonquel Jones
F6-6 ft215 lbsJANUARY 5, 19946 yrsGEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS
Betnijah Laney
F6-0 ft166 lbsOCTOBER 29, 19937 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Epiphanny Prince
G5-9 ft179 lbsJANUARY 11, 198813 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Nyara Sabally
F6-5 ft204 lbsFEBRUARY 26, 2000ROREGON/GERMANY
Breanna Stewart
F6-4 ft170 lbsAUGUST 27, 19946 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Kayla Thornton
F6-1 ft190 lbsOCTOBER 20, 19927 yrsTEXAS-EL PASO/USA
Courtney Vandersloot
G5-8 ft137 lbsFEBRUARY 8, 198912 yrsGONZAGA/USA
Jocelyn Willoughby
G6-0 ft180 lbsMARCH 25, 19982 yrsVIRGINIA/USA
Han Xu
C6-11 ft203 lbsOCTOBER 31, 19992 yrsCHINA/CHINA

Las Vegas Aces roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Kierstan Bell
F6-1 ft176 lbsMARCH 16, 20001 yrsFLORIDA GULF COAST/USA
Alysha Clark
F5-11 ft167 lbsJULY 7, 198710 yrsMIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA
Sydney Colson
G5-8 ft140 lbsAUGUST 6, 19898 yrsTEXAS A&M/USA
Cayla George
C-F6-4 ft192 lbsMAY 1, 19893 yrsAUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA
Chelsea Gray
G5-11 ft170 lbsOCTOBER 8, 19928 yrsDUKE/USA
Ashley Joens
G6-1 ft160 lbsMARCH 16, 2000RIOWA STATE/USA
Candace Parker
F-C6-4 ft184 lbsAPRIL 19, 198615 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Kelsey Plum
G5-8 ft145 lbsAUGUST 24, 19945 yrsWASHINGTON/USA
Kiah Stokes
C6-3 ft191 lbsMARCH 30, 19937 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Riquna Williams
G5-7 ft165 lbsMAY 28, 199010 yrsMIAMI/USA
A'ja Wilson
C6-4 ft195 lbsAUGUST 8, 19965 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Jackie Young
G6-0 ft165 lbsSEPTEMBER 16, 19974 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA

New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on Amazon Prime, FUBO, Sling TV and WNBA League Pass.

The game will be played at the Michelob ULTRA Arena and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces: Players to watch

Jonquel Jones amassed 15 rebounds in her last outing with the Liberty in what was a double-double performance due to her 16 points.

Along with Breanna Stewart, Courtney Vandersloot (who had 10 assists,) and Sabrina Ionescu, New York will have a quartet of players looking to make their presence felt.

Las Vegas will be relying on a better performance from A'ja Wilson, along with big nights from Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray. Finding some form of impact from their bench unit will also be core to their chances of walking away with a win at the third time of asking.

