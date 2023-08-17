Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty Prediction & Game Preview - August 17, 2023 | WNBA

On Thursday, August 17, the New York Liberty will be hoping to make it three straight wins when they take on the Las Vegas Aces in what's likely going to be a WNBA Finals matchup.

New York recorded a 82-63 win over Las Vegas on August 15, making it their second straight win against the reigning champions. During their last meeting, A'ja Wilson was nullified on the offensive side of the ball, dropping just nine points and grabbing 15 rebounds.

In fact, the New York defense held all Las Vegas players under 20 points - no easy feat considering how dominant the Aces have been all season long. In fairness, the Aces also limited the Liberty players.

There was just more scoring from the bench on New York's part, and that's what ultimately swung the game in their favor. New York are now on a six-game win streak and will likely feel confident heading into the Las Vegas game.

Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty Prediction

Usually, the Las Vegas Aces enter games as the clear-cut favorite. However, it would appear that New York is an equal match for the Western Conference leaders. Having won their last two encounters, New York should be seen as a slight favorite to repeat the feat for a third straight time this season.

Las Vegas will be determined to try and get some revenge. However, New York are just as deep of a roster and boast just as many talented players.

New York Liberty roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Stefanie Dolson C 6-5 ft 235 lbs JANUARY 8, 1992 9 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Sabrina Ionescu G 5-11 ft 165 lbs DECEMBER 6, 1997 3 yrs OREGON/USA Marine Johannès G 5-10 ft 134 lbs JANUARY 21, 1995 2 yrs FRANCE/FRANCE Jonquel Jones F 6-6 ft 215 lbs JANUARY 5, 1994 6 yrs GEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS Betnijah Laney F 6-0 ft 166 lbs OCTOBER 29, 1993 7 yrs RUTGERS/USA Epiphanny Prince G 5-9 ft 179 lbs JANUARY 11, 1988 13 yrs RUTGERS/USA Nyara Sabally F 6-5 ft 204 lbs FEBRUARY 26, 2000 R OREGON/GERMANY Breanna Stewart F 6-4 ft 170 lbs AUGUST 27, 1994 6 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Kayla Thornton F 6-1 ft 190 lbs OCTOBER 20, 1992 7 yrs TEXAS-EL PASO/USA Courtney Vandersloot G 5-8 ft 137 lbs FEBRUARY 8, 1989 12 yrs GONZAGA/USA Jocelyn Willoughby G 6-0 ft 180 lbs MARCH 25, 1998 2 yrs VIRGINIA/USA Han Xu C 6-11 ft 203 lbs OCTOBER 31, 1999 2 yrs CHINA/CHINA

Las Vegas Aces roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Kierstan Bell F 6-1 ft 176 lbs MARCH 16, 2000 1 yrs FLORIDA GULF COAST/USA Alysha Clark F 5-11 ft 167 lbs JULY 7, 1987 10 yrs MIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA Sydney Colson G 5-8 ft 140 lbs AUGUST 6, 1989 8 yrs TEXAS A&M/USA Cayla George C-F 6-4 ft 192 lbs MAY 1, 1989 3 yrs AUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA Chelsea Gray G 5-11 ft 170 lbs OCTOBER 8, 1992 8 yrs DUKE/USA Ashley Joens G 6-1 ft 160 lbs MARCH 16, 2000 R IOWA STATE/USA Candace Parker F-C 6-4 ft 184 lbs APRIL 19, 1986 15 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Kelsey Plum G 5-8 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 24, 1994 5 yrs WASHINGTON/USA Kiah Stokes C 6-3 ft 191 lbs MARCH 30, 1993 7 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Riquna Williams G 5-7 ft 165 lbs MAY 28, 1990 10 yrs MIAMI/USA A'ja Wilson C 6-4 ft 195 lbs AUGUST 8, 1996 5 yrs SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Jackie Young G 6-0 ft 165 lbs SEPTEMBER 16, 1997 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA

New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on Amazon Prime, FUBO, Sling TV and WNBA League Pass.

The game will be played at the Michelob ULTRA Arena and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces: Players to watch

Jonquel Jones amassed 15 rebounds in her last outing with the Liberty in what was a double-double performance due to her 16 points.

Along with Breanna Stewart, Courtney Vandersloot (who had 10 assists,) and Sabrina Ionescu, New York will have a quartet of players looking to make their presence felt.

Las Vegas will be relying on a better performance from A'ja Wilson, along with big nights from Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray. Finding some form of impact from their bench unit will also be core to their chances of walking away with a win at the third time of asking.

