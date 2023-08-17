Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty Prediction & Game Preview - August 17, 2023 | WNBA

On Thursday, August 17, the New York Liberty will be hoping to make it three straight wins when they take on the Las Vegas Aces in what's likely going to be a WNBA Finals matchup.
New York recorded a 82-63 win over Las Vegas on August 15, making it their second straight win against the reigning champions. During their last meeting, A'ja Wilson was nullified on the offensive side of the ball, dropping just nine points and grabbing 15 rebounds.
In fact, the New York defense held all Las Vegas players under 20 points - no easy feat considering how dominant the Aces have been all season long. In fairness, the Aces also limited the Liberty players.
There was just more scoring from the bench on New York's part, and that's what ultimately swung the game in their favor. New York are now on a six-game win streak and will likely feel confident heading into the Las Vegas game.
Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty Prediction
Usually, the Las Vegas Aces enter games as the clear-cut favorite. However, it would appear that New York is an equal match for the Western Conference leaders. Having won their last two encounters, New York should be seen as a slight favorite to repeat the feat for a third straight time this season.
Las Vegas will be determined to try and get some revenge. However, New York are just as deep of a roster and boast just as many talented players.
New York Liberty roster
Las Vegas Aces roster
New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on Amazon Prime, FUBO, Sling TV and WNBA League Pass.
The game will be played at the Michelob ULTRA Arena and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.
New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces: Players to watch
Jonquel Jones amassed 15 rebounds in her last outing with the Liberty in what was a double-double performance due to her 16 points.
Along with Breanna Stewart, Courtney Vandersloot (who had 10 assists,) and Sabrina Ionescu, New York will have a quartet of players looking to make their presence felt.
Las Vegas will be relying on a better performance from A'ja Wilson, along with big nights from Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray. Finding some form of impact from their bench unit will also be core to their chances of walking away with a win at the third time of asking.
USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)