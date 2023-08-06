Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty Prediction & Game Preview - August 6, 2023 | WNBA

The Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty is a highly-anticipated showdown between the top two teams in the WNBA standings. The game kicks off at the Barclays Center in New York City at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Las Vegas is entering the game with the best record in the league at 24-2. New York is not far behind at 21-6, three and a half games back of Las Vegas.

The first meeting between the Aces and Liberty went to Las Vegas, 98-81, but the Liberty will fancy their chances. WNBA sportsbooks have the Aces as the favorites to score the win.

Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty: Players to watch

The Las Vegas Aces are on track to break regular season records this year. They have already matched the 1998 Houston Comets' record for the best 26-game start in WNBA history.

Leading the charge for the Aces is A'ja Wilson, currently the league's top shot blocker this season at 2.3 rejections a game. She also leads them in scoring at 20.7 points per game and rebounding at 9.5 boards a night, which are inside the top five in the league.

A win against the Liberty would draw the Aces closer to the best 30-game record in league history also held by the Comets at 27-3. With 15 games left, the Aces are also on track for setting the new WNBA record for most regular season wins, which the 2014 Phoenix Mercury currently holds at 29.

But standing in the Aces' way are the Liberty, led by Breanna Stewart. She is the top fantasy player this season with 43.3 fantasy points per game.

She is also New York's top scorer at 22.7 points per game and rebounder at 9.3 caroms per outing, both stats also inside the Top 5 in their respective categories.

Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline

Moneyline: Aces (-220), Liberty (+176)

Spread: Aces (-5.5), Liberty (+5.5)

Total: 176.5, Over (-110), Under (-110)

Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty: Prediction

While it feels safer to place your bets on the Liberty, since they're the home team, it's worth a risk to go for the Aces on this one, considering how they manhandled the Liberty in June.

