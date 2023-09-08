Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury prediction & game preview - September 8, 2023 | WNBA

The WNBA regular-season is drawing to a close, which means the Las Vegas Aces historic run will soon become part of league history. However, before the regular season ends, the Phoenix Mercury will be looking to inflict the Aces' seventh loss of the season.

Phoenix currently sits dead last in the WNBA, having won just nine of their 38 games so far. As such, we're in for a "David vs. Goliath" contest between the two teams, with one looking to keep their momentum going and the other looking to disrupt the Aces' dominant charge toward the playoffs.

The two teams last faced each other on July 12, with the Aces securing a big 98-72 victory. We shouldn't expect anything different on September 8, as the Aces continue to look like a team that's more than capable of defending their WNBA championship.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury prediction

The Las Vegas Aces will be heavy favorites to register a win against the Mercury in their September 8 contest. A'ja Wilson's presence within the Aces' roster is a significant reason why the team is so dominant and will certainly create issues for the Phoenix Mercury on Friday evening.

The Aces will be expected to secure a big win against Phoenix and have the talent to ensure that they meet those expectations. Nevertheless, Brittney Griner's presence within the Mercury roster will ensure the game isn't a cakewalk for the Aces, and she could be a disruptive force that allows her team to secure a shock victory.

However, a Phoenix win is still very unlikely.

Las Vegas Aces roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Kierstan Bell F 6-1 ft 176 lbs MARCH 16, 2000 1 yrs FLORIDA GULF COAST/USA Alysha Clark F 5-11 ft 167 lbs JULY 7, 1987 10 yrs MIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA Sydney Colson G 5-8 ft 140 lbs AUGUST 6, 1989 8 yrs TEXAS A&M/USA Cayla George C-F 6-4 ft 192 lbs MAY 1, 1989 3 yrs AUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA Chelsea Gray G 5-11 ft 170 lbs OCTOBER 8, 1992 8 yrs DUKE/USA Ashley Joens G 6-1 ft 160 lbs MARCH 16, 2000 R IOWA STATE/USA Candace Parker F-C 6-4 ft 184 lbs APRIL 19, 1986 15 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Kelsey Plum G 5-8 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 24, 1994 5 yrs WASHINGTON/USA Kiah Stokes C 6-3 ft 191 lbs MARCH 30, 1993 7 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Riquna Williams G 5-7 ft 165 lbs MAY 28, 1990 10 yrs MIAMI/USA A'ja Wilson C 6-4 ft 195 lbs AUGUST 8, 1996 5 yrs SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Jackie Young G 6-0 ft 165 lbs SEPTEMBER 16, 1997 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA

Phoenix Mercury roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Sophie Cunningham G 6-1 ft 170 lbs AUGUST 16, 1996 4 yrs MISSOURI/USA Skylar Diggins-Smith G 5-9 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 2, 1990 9 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA Liz Dixon F 6-5 ft 195 lbs SEPTEMBER 29, 2000 R LOUISVILLE/USA Brittney Griner C 6-9 ft 205 lbs OCTOBER 18, 1990 9 yrs BAYLOR/USA Megan Gustafson C 6-3 ft 195 lbs DECEMBER 13, 1996 4 yrs IOWA/USA Moriah Jefferson G 5-6 ft 130 lbs MARCH 8, 1994 6 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Michaela Onyenwere F 6-0 ft 178 lbs AUGUST 10, 1999 2 yrs UCLA/USA Shey Peddy G 5-7 ft 145 lbs OCTOBER 28, 1988 4 yrs TEMPLE/USA Kadi Sissoko F 6-2 ft 165 lbs JANUARY 25, 1999 R SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA/USA Sug Sutton G 5-8 ft 140 lbs DECEMBER 17, 1998 1 yrs TEXAS-AUSTIN/USA Diana Taurasi G 6-0 ft 163 lbs JUNE 11, 1982 18 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Brianna Turner F 6-3 ft 170 lbs JULY 5, 1996 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA

Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ION, FUBO, and WNBA League Pass.

The game will be played at the Footprint Center and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury: Players to watch

The Las Vegas Aces will rely on their usual quarter of A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young, Kelsey Plum, and Chelsea Gray as they look to win their 33rd game of the WNBA regular season.

Wilson is coming into the game against Phoenix off of a double-double performance in her last game, which saw her drop 30 points and secure 10 rebounds for her team.

The Phoenix Mercury will look toward Brittney Griner, Michaela Onyenwere, and Diana Taurasi as they look to compete with the pace-setting Aces. Sug Sutton and Moriah Jefferson can both be big impact-makers for the Mercury, too.