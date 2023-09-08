Basketball
  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • WNBA
  • Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury prediction & game preview - September 8, 2023 | WNBA

Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury prediction & game preview - September 8, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Sep 08, 2023 10:34 GMT
Atlanta Dream v Phoenix Mercury
Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury prediction & game preview

The WNBA regular-season is drawing to a close, which means the Las Vegas Aces historic run will soon become part of league history. However, before the regular season ends, the Phoenix Mercury will be looking to inflict the Aces' seventh loss of the season.

Phoenix currently sits dead last in the WNBA, having won just nine of their 38 games so far. As such, we're in for a "David vs. Goliath" contest between the two teams, with one looking to keep their momentum going and the other looking to disrupt the Aces' dominant charge toward the playoffs.

The two teams last faced each other on July 12, with the Aces securing a big 98-72 victory. We shouldn't expect anything different on September 8, as the Aces continue to look like a team that's more than capable of defending their WNBA championship.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury prediction

The Las Vegas Aces will be heavy favorites to register a win against the Mercury in their September 8 contest. A'ja Wilson's presence within the Aces' roster is a significant reason why the team is so dominant and will certainly create issues for the Phoenix Mercury on Friday evening.

The Aces will be expected to secure a big win against Phoenix and have the talent to ensure that they meet those expectations. Nevertheless, Brittney Griner's presence within the Mercury roster will ensure the game isn't a cakewalk for the Aces, and she could be a disruptive force that allows her team to secure a shock victory.

However, a Phoenix win is still very unlikely.

Las Vegas Aces roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Kierstan Bell
F6-1 ft176 lbsMARCH 16, 20001 yrsFLORIDA GULF COAST/USA
Alysha Clark
F5-11 ft167 lbsJULY 7, 198710 yrsMIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA
Sydney Colson
G5-8 ft140 lbsAUGUST 6, 19898 yrsTEXAS A&M/USA
Cayla George
C-F6-4 ft192 lbsMAY 1, 19893 yrsAUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA
Chelsea Gray
G5-11 ft170 lbsOCTOBER 8, 19928 yrsDUKE/USA
Ashley Joens
G6-1 ft160 lbsMARCH 16, 2000RIOWA STATE/USA
Candace Parker
F-C6-4 ft184 lbsAPRIL 19, 198615 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Kelsey Plum
G5-8 ft145 lbsAUGUST 24, 19945 yrsWASHINGTON/USA
Kiah Stokes
C6-3 ft191 lbsMARCH 30, 19937 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Riquna Williams
G5-7 ft165 lbsMAY 28, 199010 yrsMIAMI/USA
A'ja Wilson
C6-4 ft195 lbsAUGUST 8, 19965 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Jackie Young
G6-0 ft165 lbsSEPTEMBER 16, 19974 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA

Phoenix Mercury roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Sophie Cunningham
G6-1 ft170 lbsAUGUST 16, 19964 yrsMISSOURI/USA
Skylar Diggins-Smith
G5-9 ft145 lbsAUGUST 2, 19909 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Liz Dixon
F6-5 ft195 lbsSEPTEMBER 29, 2000RLOUISVILLE/USA
Brittney Griner
C6-9 ft205 lbsOCTOBER 18, 19909 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Megan Gustafson
C6-3 ft195 lbsDECEMBER 13, 19964 yrsIOWA/USA
Moriah Jefferson
G5-6 ft130 lbsMARCH 8, 19946 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Michaela Onyenwere
F6-0 ft178 lbsAUGUST 10, 19992 yrsUCLA/USA
Shey Peddy
G5-7 ft145 lbsOCTOBER 28, 19884 yrsTEMPLE/USA
Kadi Sissoko
F6-2 ft165 lbsJANUARY 25, 1999RSOUTHERN CALIFORNIA/USA
Sug Sutton
G5-8 ft140 lbsDECEMBER 17, 19981 yrsTEXAS-AUSTIN/USA
Diana Taurasi
G6-0 ft163 lbsJUNE 11, 198218 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Brianna Turner
F6-3 ft170 lbsJULY 5, 19964 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA

Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ION, FUBO, and WNBA League Pass.

The game will be played at the Footprint Center and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury: Players to watch

The Las Vegas Aces will rely on their usual quarter of A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young, Kelsey Plum, and Chelsea Gray as they look to win their 33rd game of the WNBA regular season.

Wilson is coming into the game against Phoenix off of a double-double performance in her last game, which saw her drop 30 points and secure 10 rebounds for her team.

The Phoenix Mercury will look toward Brittney Griner, Michaela Onyenwere, and Diana Taurasi as they look to compete with the pace-setting Aces. Sug Sutton and Moriah Jefferson can both be big impact-makers for the Mercury, too.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

Why Does The NBA Hate The Next Usain Bolt?! And Who Is He??!

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...