Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury prediction & game preview - September 8, 2023 | WNBA

The WNBA regular-season is drawing to a close, which means the Las Vegas Aces historic run will soon become part of league history. However, before the regular season ends, the Phoenix Mercury will be looking to inflict the Aces' seventh loss of the season.
Phoenix currently sits dead last in the WNBA, having won just nine of their 38 games so far. As such, we're in for a "David vs. Goliath" contest between the two teams, with one looking to keep their momentum going and the other looking to disrupt the Aces' dominant charge toward the playoffs.
The two teams last faced each other on July 12, with the Aces securing a big 98-72 victory. We shouldn't expect anything different on September 8, as the Aces continue to look like a team that's more than capable of defending their WNBA championship.
Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury prediction
The Las Vegas Aces will be heavy favorites to register a win against the Mercury in their September 8 contest. A'ja Wilson's presence within the Aces' roster is a significant reason why the team is so dominant and will certainly create issues for the Phoenix Mercury on Friday evening.
The Aces will be expected to secure a big win against Phoenix and have the talent to ensure that they meet those expectations. Nevertheless, Brittney Griner's presence within the Mercury roster will ensure the game isn't a cakewalk for the Aces, and she could be a disruptive force that allows her team to secure a shock victory.
However, a Phoenix win is still very unlikely.
Las Vegas Aces roster
Phoenix Mercury roster
Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on ION, FUBO, and WNBA League Pass.
The game will be played at the Footprint Center and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.
Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury: Players to watch
The Las Vegas Aces will rely on their usual quarter of A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young, Kelsey Plum, and Chelsea Gray as they look to win their 33rd game of the WNBA regular season.
Wilson is coming into the game against Phoenix off of a double-double performance in her last game, which saw her drop 30 points and secure 10 rebounds for her team.
The Phoenix Mercury will look toward Brittney Griner, Michaela Onyenwere, and Diana Taurasi as they look to compete with the pace-setting Aces. Sug Sutton and Moriah Jefferson can both be big impact-makers for the Mercury, too.
