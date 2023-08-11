Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics Prediction & Game Preview - August 11, 2023 | WNBA

On Friday, August 11, the Las Vegas Aces are set to extend their impressive WNBA performance by facing the Washington Mystics. The Mystics currently hold the fourth position in the Eastern Conference, encountering 15 losses out of their 28 games, and are currently on a two-game losing streak.

The Las Vegas Aces boast the best record in the league with 25 wins in 28 games and have an undefeated home record while also winning 9 of their last 10 games. Washington will be in for a tough ride as they try to halt a machine that has been sweeping challengers aside all season, although no team can ever take anything for granted.

In the last meeting between these two teams, which occurred on August 3, the Washington Mystics became one of only three teams to defeat Las Vegas all season, running out with an 83-73 victory to their name. Now, the Aces will be looking to set the record straight.

Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics Prediction

The Washington Mystics may have won their last contest against the Aces, but that doesn't mean they're going to be the favorite to put in a repeat performance. Simply put, Las Vegas are too talented and too deep for them to ever be the underdog heading into a game.

As such, the Aces will be favorites once again, while the Mystics will be hoping that history can repeat itself as they look to continue stacking wins in the hope of breaking into the postseason seeding spots.

Las Vegas Aces Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Kierstan Bell F 6-1 ft 176 lbs MARCH 16, 2000 1 yrs FLORIDA GULF COAST/USA Alysha Clark F 5-11 ft 167 lbs JULY 7, 1987 10 yrs MIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA Sydney Colson G 5-8 ft 140 lbs AUGUST 6, 1989 8 yrs TEXAS A&M/USA Cayla George C-F 6-4 ft 192 lbs MAY 1, 1989 3 yrs AUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA Chelsea Gray G 5-11 ft 170 lbs OCTOBER 8, 1992 8 yrs DUKE/USA Ashley Joens G 6-1 ft 160 lbs MARCH 16, 2000 R IOWA STATE/USA Candace Parker F-C 6-4 ft 184 lbs APRIL 19, 1986 15 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Kelsey Plum G 5-8 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 24, 1994 5 yrs WASHINGTON/USA Kiah Stokes C 6-3 ft 191 lbs MARCH 30, 1993 7 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Riquna Williams G 5-7 ft 165 lbs MAY 28, 1990 10 yrs MIAMI/USA A'ja Wilson C 6-4 ft 195 lbs AUGUST 8, 1996 5 yrs SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Jackie Young G 6-0 ft 165 lbs SEPTEMBER 16, 1997 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA

Washington Mystics Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Ariel Atkins G 5-10 ft 167 lbs JULY 30, 1996 5 yrs TEXAS-AUSTIN/USA Shakira Austin C-F 6-5 ft 190 lbs JULY 25, 2000 1 yrs MISSISSIPPI/USA Natasha Cloud G 5-10 ft 160 lbs FEBRUARY 22, 1992 7 yrs ST. JOSEPH'S (PA)/USA Elena Delle Donne F-G 6-5 ft 187 lbs SEPTEMBER 5, 1989 9 yrs DELAWARE/USA Queen Egbo F-C 6-4 ft 190 lbs JUNE 29, 2000 1 yrs BAYLOR/USA Cyesha Goree F 6-2 ft lbs AUGUST 4, 1993 R MICHIGAN/USA Linnae Harper G 5-7 ft 160 lbs JANUARY 31, 1995 2 yrs OHIO STATE/USA Tianna Hawkins F 6-3 ft 186 lbs MARCH 2, 1991 9 yrs MARYLAND/USA Myisha Hines-Allen F 6-1 ft 200 lbs MAY 30, 1996 5 yrs LOUISVILLE/USA Li Meng G 6-0 ft 198 lbs JANUARY 2, 1995 R CHINA/CHINA Brittney Sykes G 5-9 ft 154 lbs FEBRUARY 7, 1994 6 yrs SYRACUSE/USA Kristi Toliver G 5-7 ft 130 lbs JANUARY 27, 1987 13 yrs MARYLAND/USA Shatori Walker-Kimbrough G 5-10 ft 140 lbs MAY 18, 1995 6 yrs MARYLAND/USA

Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics: Where to watch

You can watch this WNBA contest on IONS, WNBA League Pass, FUBO.

The game will be played at Michelob ULTRA Arena and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics: Players to watch

A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum continue to set the WNBA ablaze with their diverse skill sets. In her last game, Plum registered eight assists, while Wilson racked up 14 rebounds - with both players scoring over 20 points. As such, it's fair to expect the Aces to lean heavily into their offensive upside once again.

For the Washington Mystics, Brittney Sykes and Natasha Cloud will likely find themselves operating as focal points in the offense. This season, Cloud is leading the Washington Mystics in assists per game, and her playmaking could be the key to unlocking a stern Aces defense.

