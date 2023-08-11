Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics Prediction & Game Preview - August 11, 2023 | WNBA

Basketball
By Adam Taylor
Modified Aug 11, 2023 12:48 GMT
A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces vs. Washington Mystics, WNBA

On Friday, August 11, the Las Vegas Aces are set to extend their impressive WNBA performance by facing the Washington Mystics. The Mystics currently hold the fourth position in the Eastern Conference, encountering 15 losses out of their 28 games, and are currently on a two-game losing streak.

The Las Vegas Aces boast the best record in the league with 25 wins in 28 games and have an undefeated home record while also winning 9 of their last 10 games. Washington will be in for a tough ride as they try to halt a machine that has been sweeping challengers aside all season, although no team can ever take anything for granted.

In the last meeting between these two teams, which occurred on August 3, the Washington Mystics became one of only three teams to defeat Las Vegas all season, running out with an 83-73 victory to their name. Now, the Aces will be looking to set the record straight.

Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics Prediction

The Washington Mystics may have won their last contest against the Aces, but that doesn't mean they're going to be the favorite to put in a repeat performance. Simply put, Las Vegas are too talented and too deep for them to ever be the underdog heading into a game.

As such, the Aces will be favorites once again, while the Mystics will be hoping that history can repeat itself as they look to continue stacking wins in the hope of breaking into the postseason seeding spots.

Las Vegas Aces Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Kierstan Bell
F6-1 ft176 lbsMARCH 16, 20001 yrsFLORIDA GULF COAST/USA
Alysha Clark
F5-11 ft167 lbsJULY 7, 198710 yrsMIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA
Sydney Colson
G5-8 ft140 lbsAUGUST 6, 19898 yrsTEXAS A&M/USA
Cayla George
C-F6-4 ft192 lbsMAY 1, 19893 yrsAUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA
Chelsea Gray
G5-11 ft170 lbsOCTOBER 8, 19928 yrsDUKE/USA
Ashley Joens
G6-1 ft160 lbsMARCH 16, 2000RIOWA STATE/USA
Candace Parker
F-C6-4 ft184 lbsAPRIL 19, 198615 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Kelsey Plum
G5-8 ft145 lbsAUGUST 24, 19945 yrsWASHINGTON/USA
Kiah Stokes
C6-3 ft191 lbsMARCH 30, 19937 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Riquna Williams
G5-7 ft165 lbsMAY 28, 199010 yrsMIAMI/USA
A'ja Wilson
C6-4 ft195 lbsAUGUST 8, 19965 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Jackie Young
G6-0 ft165 lbsSEPTEMBER 16, 19974 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA

Washington Mystics Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Ariel Atkins
G5-10 ft167 lbsJULY 30, 19965 yrsTEXAS-AUSTIN/USA
Shakira Austin
C-F6-5 ft190 lbsJULY 25, 20001 yrsMISSISSIPPI/USA
Natasha Cloud
G5-10 ft160 lbsFEBRUARY 22, 19927 yrsST. JOSEPH'S (PA)/USA
Elena Delle Donne
F-G6-5 ft187 lbsSEPTEMBER 5, 19899 yrsDELAWARE/USA
Queen Egbo
F-C6-4 ft190 lbsJUNE 29, 20001 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Cyesha Goree
F6-2 ftlbsAUGUST 4, 1993RMICHIGAN/USA
Linnae Harper
G5-7 ft160 lbsJANUARY 31, 19952 yrsOHIO STATE/USA
Tianna Hawkins
F6-3 ft186 lbsMARCH 2, 19919 yrsMARYLAND/USA
Myisha Hines-Allen
F6-1 ft200 lbsMAY 30, 19965 yrsLOUISVILLE/USA
Li Meng
G6-0 ft198 lbsJANUARY 2, 1995RCHINA/CHINA
Brittney Sykes
G5-9 ft154 lbsFEBRUARY 7, 19946 yrsSYRACUSE/USA
Kristi Toliver
G5-7 ft130 lbsJANUARY 27, 198713 yrsMARYLAND/USA
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough
G5-10 ft140 lbsMAY 18, 19956 yrsMARYLAND/USA

Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics: Where to watch

You can watch this WNBA contest on IONS, WNBA League Pass, FUBO.

The game will be played at Michelob ULTRA Arena and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics: Players to watch

A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum continue to set the WNBA ablaze with their diverse skill sets. In her last game, Plum registered eight assists, while Wilson racked up 14 rebounds - with both players scoring over 20 points. As such, it's fair to expect the Aces to lean heavily into their offensive upside once again.

For the Washington Mystics, Brittney Sykes and Natasha Cloud will likely find themselves operating as focal points in the offense. This season, Cloud is leading the Washington Mystics in assists per game, and her playmaking could be the key to unlocking a stern Aces defense.

