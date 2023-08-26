Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics Prediction & Game Preview - August 26, 2023 | WNBA

The Las Vegas Aces head into their Saturday, Aug. 26, WNBA contest against the Washington Mystics off a 94-87 win over the Chicago Sky. The Aces have won 30 of their 34 contests and are on pace for a historic end to the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Mystics are on a two-game losing streak and are fourth in the Eastern Conference. As such, the game against Las Vegas could not have come at a worse time.

In their last meeting, the Aces won by a blow-out margin, recording a 113-89 win on Aug. 12. As such, the Mystics will have some extra motivation to beat Las Vegas, but that will be easier said than done.

Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics Prediction

The Las Vegas Aces are arguably the best team in WNBA history. They're coming in as the overwhelming favorites to secure victory as they charge towards the end of the regular season.

Nevertheless, no game is guaranteed in the WNBA. That means the Mystics will believe they have a chance and will look to exploit any signs of complacency in the Aces roster.

Las Vegas Aces Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Kierstan Bell F 6-1 ft 176 lbs MARCH 16, 2000 1 yrs FLORIDA GULF COAST/USA Alysha Clark F 5-11 ft 167 lbs JULY 7, 1987 10 yrs MIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA Sydney Colson G 5-8 ft 140 lbs AUGUST 6, 1989 8 yrs TEXAS A&M/USA Cayla George C-F 6-4 ft 192 lbs MAY 1, 1989 3 yrs AUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA Chelsea Gray G 5-11 ft 170 lbs OCTOBER 8, 1992 8 yrs DUKE/USA Ashley Joens G 6-1 ft 160 lbs MARCH 16, 2000 R IOWA STATE/USA Candace Parker F-C 6-4 ft 184 lbs APRIL 19, 1986 15 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Kelsey Plum G 5-8 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 24, 1994 5 yrs WASHINGTON/USA Kiah Stokes C 6-3 ft 191 lbs MARCH 30, 1993 7 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Riquna Williams G 5-7 ft 165 lbs MAY 28, 1990 10 yrs MIAMI/USA A'ja Wilson C 6-4 ft 195 lbs AUGUST 8, 1996 5 yrs SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Jackie Young G 6-0 ft 165 lbs SEPTEMBER 16, 1997 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA

Washington Mystics Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Ariel Atkins G 5-10 ft 167 lbs JULY 30, 1996 5 yrs TEXAS-AUSTIN/USA Shakira Austin C-F 6-5 ft 190 lbs JULY 25, 2000 1 yrs MISSISSIPPI/USA Natasha Cloud G 5-10 ft 160 lbs FEBRUARY 22, 1992 7 yrs ST. JOSEPH'S (PA)/USA Elena Delle Donne F-G 6-5 ft 187 lbs SEPTEMBER 5, 1989 9 yrs DELAWARE/USA Queen Egbo F-C 6-4 ft 190 lbs JUNE 29, 2000 1 yrs BAYLOR/USA Cyesha Goree F 6-2 ft lbs AUGUST 4, 1993 R MICHIGAN/USA Linnae Harper G 5-7 ft 160 lbs JANUARY 31, 1995 2 yrs OHIO STATE/USA Tianna Hawkins F 6-3 ft 186 lbs MARCH 2, 1991 9 yrs MARYLAND/USA Myisha Hines-Allen F 6-1 ft 200 lbs MAY 30, 1996 5 yrs LOUISVILLE/USA Li Meng G 6-0 ft 198 lbs JANUARY 2, 1995 R CHINA/CHINA Brittney Sykes G 5-9 ft 154 lbs FEBRUARY 7, 1994 6 yrs SYRACUSE/USA Kristi Toliver G 5-7 ft 130 lbs JANUARY 27, 1987 13 yrs MARYLAND/USA Shatori Walker-Kimbrough G 5-10 ft 140 lbs MAY 18, 1995 6 yrs MARYLAND/USA

Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics: Where to watch

You can watch this WNBA contest on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, WNBA League Pass and FUBO.

The game will be played at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics: Players to watch

The Aces have one of the deepest, most talented rosters in the WNBA. Yet, it's the trio of A'Ja Wilson, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray that are likely to be the biggest threat to the Mystics. Kelsey Plum's incredible offensive production will also be something the Mystics will need to game plan for and look to nullify.

For the Mystics, Natasha Cloud is their offensive talisman and is coming off a 19-point, 5-assist outing in her last game. Cloud will be backed up by Shakira Austin and Tianna Hawkins.

Ariel Atkins has also been a reliable weapon for Washington this season and could have a big role to play as the Mystics look to keep the Aces in check.

It's also worth noting that Hawkins is the leading rebounder for Washington. They will need her ability on the glass as they look to control the tempo of the upcoming game.

