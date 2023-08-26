Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics Prediction & Game Preview - August 26, 2023 | WNBA

Basketball
By Adam Taylor
Modified Aug 26, 2023 11:08 GMT
Washington Mystics v Las Vegas Aces
The Las Vegas Aces head into their Saturday, Aug. 26, WNBA contest against the Washington Mystics off a 94-87 win over the Chicago Sky. The Aces have won 30 of their 34 contests and are on pace for a historic end to the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Mystics are on a two-game losing streak and are fourth in the Eastern Conference. As such, the game against Las Vegas could not have come at a worse time.

In their last meeting, the Aces won by a blow-out margin, recording a 113-89 win on Aug. 12. As such, the Mystics will have some extra motivation to beat Las Vegas, but that will be easier said than done.

Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics Prediction

The Las Vegas Aces are arguably the best team in WNBA history. They're coming in as the overwhelming favorites to secure victory as they charge towards the end of the regular season.

Nevertheless, no game is guaranteed in the WNBA. That means the Mystics will believe they have a chance and will look to exploit any signs of complacency in the Aces roster.

Las Vegas Aces Roster

Kierstan Bell
F6-1 ft176 lbsMARCH 16, 20001 yrsFLORIDA GULF COAST/USA
Alysha Clark
F5-11 ft167 lbsJULY 7, 198710 yrsMIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA
Sydney Colson
G5-8 ft140 lbsAUGUST 6, 19898 yrsTEXAS A&M/USA
Cayla George
C-F6-4 ft192 lbsMAY 1, 19893 yrsAUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA
Chelsea Gray
G5-11 ft170 lbsOCTOBER 8, 19928 yrsDUKE/USA
Ashley Joens
G6-1 ft160 lbsMARCH 16, 2000RIOWA STATE/USA
Candace Parker
F-C6-4 ft184 lbsAPRIL 19, 198615 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Kelsey Plum
G5-8 ft145 lbsAUGUST 24, 19945 yrsWASHINGTON/USA
Kiah Stokes
C6-3 ft191 lbsMARCH 30, 19937 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Riquna Williams
G5-7 ft165 lbsMAY 28, 199010 yrsMIAMI/USA
A'ja Wilson
C6-4 ft195 lbsAUGUST 8, 19965 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Jackie Young
G6-0 ft165 lbsSEPTEMBER 16, 19974 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA

Washington Mystics Roster

Ariel Atkins
G5-10 ft167 lbsJULY 30, 19965 yrsTEXAS-AUSTIN/USA
Shakira Austin
C-F6-5 ft190 lbsJULY 25, 20001 yrsMISSISSIPPI/USA
Natasha Cloud
G5-10 ft160 lbsFEBRUARY 22, 19927 yrsST. JOSEPH'S (PA)/USA
Elena Delle Donne
F-G6-5 ft187 lbsSEPTEMBER 5, 19899 yrsDELAWARE/USA
Queen Egbo
F-C6-4 ft190 lbsJUNE 29, 20001 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Cyesha Goree
F6-2 ftlbsAUGUST 4, 1993RMICHIGAN/USA
Linnae Harper
G5-7 ft160 lbsJANUARY 31, 19952 yrsOHIO STATE/USA
Tianna Hawkins
F6-3 ft186 lbsMARCH 2, 19919 yrsMARYLAND/USA
Myisha Hines-Allen
F6-1 ft200 lbsMAY 30, 19965 yrsLOUISVILLE/USA
Li Meng
G6-0 ft198 lbsJANUARY 2, 1995RCHINA/CHINA
Brittney Sykes
G5-9 ft154 lbsFEBRUARY 7, 19946 yrsSYRACUSE/USA
Kristi Toliver
G5-7 ft130 lbsJANUARY 27, 198713 yrsMARYLAND/USA
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough
G5-10 ft140 lbsMAY 18, 19956 yrsMARYLAND/USA

Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics: Where to watch

You can watch this WNBA contest on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, WNBA League Pass and FUBO.

The game will be played at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics: Players to watch

The Aces have one of the deepest, most talented rosters in the WNBA. Yet, it's the trio of A'Ja Wilson, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray that are likely to be the biggest threat to the Mystics. Kelsey Plum's incredible offensive production will also be something the Mystics will need to game plan for and look to nullify.

For the Mystics, Natasha Cloud is their offensive talisman and is coming off a 19-point, 5-assist outing in her last game. Cloud will be backed up by Shakira Austin and Tianna Hawkins.

Ariel Atkins has also been a reliable weapon for Washington this season and could have a big role to play as the Mystics look to keep the Aces in check.

It's also worth noting that Hawkins is the leading rebounder for Washington. They will need her ability on the glass as they look to control the tempo of the upcoming game.

