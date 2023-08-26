Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics Prediction & Game Preview - August 26, 2023 | WNBA

The Las Vegas Aces head into their Saturday, Aug. 26, WNBA contest against the Washington Mystics off a 94-87 win over the Chicago Sky. The Aces have won 30 of their 34 contests and are on pace for a historic end to the regular season.
Meanwhile, the Mystics are on a two-game losing streak and are fourth in the Eastern Conference. As such, the game against Las Vegas could not have come at a worse time.
In their last meeting, the Aces won by a blow-out margin, recording a 113-89 win on Aug. 12. As such, the Mystics will have some extra motivation to beat Las Vegas, but that will be easier said than done.
Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics Prediction
The Las Vegas Aces are arguably the best team in WNBA history. They're coming in as the overwhelming favorites to secure victory as they charge towards the end of the regular season.
Nevertheless, no game is guaranteed in the WNBA. That means the Mystics will believe they have a chance and will look to exploit any signs of complacency in the Aces roster.
Las Vegas Aces Roster
Washington Mystics Roster
Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics: Where to watch
You can watch this WNBA contest on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, WNBA League Pass and FUBO.
The game will be played at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.
Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics: Players to watch
The Aces have one of the deepest, most talented rosters in the WNBA. Yet, it's the trio of A'Ja Wilson, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray that are likely to be the biggest threat to the Mystics. Kelsey Plum's incredible offensive production will also be something the Mystics will need to game plan for and look to nullify.
For the Mystics, Natasha Cloud is their offensive talisman and is coming off a 19-point, 5-assist outing in her last game. Cloud will be backed up by Shakira Austin and Tianna Hawkins.
Ariel Atkins has also been a reliable weapon for Washington this season and could have a big role to play as the Mystics look to keep the Aces in check.
It's also worth noting that Hawkins is the leading rebounder for Washington. They will need her ability on the glass as they look to control the tempo of the upcoming game.
