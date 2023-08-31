Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics prediction & game preview - August 31, 2023 | WNBA

The Las Vegas Aces, on a two-game losing streak in the WNBA, face the Washington Mystics on Thursday, August 31, as they look to turn their fortunes around.

Washington sits third in the Eastern Conference and is on a two-game win streak. Meanwhile, despite their two recent losses, the Aces lead the WNBA with 30 wins in 36 games this season, and are favorites to retain their championship.

In the last meeting between the two teams, on Aug. 27, the Mystics secured a 78-62 win. They will hope for a repeat performance to make it two straight wins against the champions-elect.

Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics prediction

The Mystics may have won their last game against the Aces, but that doesn't mean they're favorites heading into their upcoming contest.

Las Vegas are arguably the best team in the WNBA right now, if not in the history of the league. As such, the Aces will enter the game as favorites to secure the win despite their recent dip in performance and production.

Nevertheless, momentum is a big thing in basketball, and that could provide the Mystics with the boost they need to cause another shock result.

Las Vegas Aces Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Kierstan Bell F 6-1 ft 176 lbs MARCH 16, 2000 1 yrs FLORIDA GULF COAST/USA Alysha Clark F 5-11 ft 167 lbs JULY 7, 1987 10 yrs MIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA Sydney Colson G 5-8 ft 140 lbs AUGUST 6, 1989 8 yrs TEXAS A&M/USA Cayla George C-F 6-4 ft 192 lbs MAY 1, 1989 3 yrs AUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA Chelsea Gray G 5-11 ft 170 lbs OCTOBER 8, 1992 8 yrs DUKE/USA Ashley Joens G 6-1 ft 160 lbs MARCH 16, 2000 R IOWA STATE/USA Candace Parker F-C 6-4 ft 184 lbs APRIL 19, 1986 15 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Kelsey Plum G 5-8 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 24, 1994 5 yrs WASHINGTON/USA Kiah Stokes C 6-3 ft 191 lbs MARCH 30, 1993 7 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Riquna Williams G 5-7 ft 165 lbs MAY 28, 1990 10 yrs MIAMI/USA A'ja Wilson C 6-4 ft 195 lbs AUGUST 8, 1996 5 yrs SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Jackie Young G 6-0 ft 165 lbs SEPTEMBER 16, 1997 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA

Washington Mystics Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Ariel Atkins G 5-10 ft 167 lbs JULY 30, 1996 5 yrs TEXAS-AUSTIN/USA Shakira Austin C-F 6-5 ft 190 lbs JULY 25, 2000 1 yrs MISSISSIPPI/USA Natasha Cloud G 5-10 ft 160 lbs FEBRUARY 22, 1992 7 yrs ST. JOSEPH'S (PA)/USA Elena Delle Donne F-G 6-5 ft 187 lbs SEPTEMBER 5, 1989 9 yrs DELAWARE/USA Queen Egbo F-C 6-4 ft 190 lbs JUNE 29, 2000 1 yrs BAYLOR/USA Cyesha Goree F 6-2 ft lbs AUGUST 4, 1993 R MICHIGAN/USA Linnae Harper G 5-7 ft 160 lbs JANUARY 31, 1995 2 yrs OHIO STATE/USA Tianna Hawkins F 6-3 ft 186 lbs MARCH 2, 1991 9 yrs MARYLAND/USA Myisha Hines-Allen F 6-1 ft 200 lbs MAY 30, 1996 5 yrs LOUISVILLE/USA Li Meng G 6-0 ft 198 lbs JANUARY 2, 1995 R CHINA/CHINA Brittney Sykes G 5-9 ft 154 lbs FEBRUARY 7, 1994 6 yrs SYRACUSE/USA Kristi Toliver G 5-7 ft 130 lbs JANUARY 27, 1987 13 yrs MARYLAND/USA Shatori Walker-Kimbrough G 5-10 ft 140 lbs MAY 18, 1995 6 yrs MARYLAND/USA

Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics: Where to watch

You can watch this WNBA contest on Amazon Prime TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at Michelob ULTRA Arena and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics: Players to watch

As usual, the Aces trio of A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray will be out to control the game and dominate the scoring charts. Wilson is coming off a 23-point, eight-rebound night in her last outing, while Young is the Swiss-army knife performer for her team.

Kelsey Plum will also need to be contained, as her 18.7 points per game average is a big weapon the Aces could lean on throughout the contest.

For the Mystics, Natasha Cloud, Brittney Skyes, the team's top scorer, and Ariel Atkins are all capable of making a big impact on both sides of the floor. Tianna Hawkins and Elena Delle Donne are also big impact makes, with Delle Donne providing 17.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest.

