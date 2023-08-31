Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics prediction & game preview - August 31, 2023 | WNBA

The Las Vegas Aces, on a two-game losing streak in the WNBA, face the Washington Mystics on Thursday, August 31, as they look to turn their fortunes around.
Washington sits third in the Eastern Conference and is on a two-game win streak. Meanwhile, despite their two recent losses, the Aces lead the WNBA with 30 wins in 36 games this season, and are favorites to retain their championship.
In the last meeting between the two teams, on Aug. 27, the Mystics secured a 78-62 win. They will hope for a repeat performance to make it two straight wins against the champions-elect.
Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics prediction
The Mystics may have won their last game against the Aces, but that doesn't mean they're favorites heading into their upcoming contest.
Las Vegas are arguably the best team in the WNBA right now, if not in the history of the league. As such, the Aces will enter the game as favorites to secure the win despite their recent dip in performance and production.
Nevertheless, momentum is a big thing in basketball, and that could provide the Mystics with the boost they need to cause another shock result.
Las Vegas Aces Roster
Washington Mystics Roster
Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics: Where to watch
You can watch this WNBA contest on Amazon Prime TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at Michelob ULTRA Arena and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.
Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics: Players to watch
As usual, the Aces trio of A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray will be out to control the game and dominate the scoring charts. Wilson is coming off a 23-point, eight-rebound night in her last outing, while Young is the Swiss-army knife performer for her team.
Kelsey Plum will also need to be contained, as her 18.7 points per game average is a big weapon the Aces could lean on throughout the contest.
For the Mystics, Natasha Cloud, Brittney Skyes, the team's top scorer, and Ariel Atkins are all capable of making a big impact on both sides of the floor. Tianna Hawkins and Elena Delle Donne are also big impact makes, with Delle Donne providing 17.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest.
