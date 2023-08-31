Basketball
  Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics prediction & game preview - August 31, 2023 | WNBA

Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics prediction & game preview - August 31, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Aug 31, 2023 10:56 GMT
Los Angeles Sparks v Las Vegas Aces
The Las Vegas Aces face the Washington Mystics in the WNBA on Thursday.

The Las Vegas Aces, on a two-game losing streak in the WNBA, face the Washington Mystics on Thursday, August 31, as they look to turn their fortunes around.

Washington sits third in the Eastern Conference and is on a two-game win streak. Meanwhile, despite their two recent losses, the Aces lead the WNBA with 30 wins in 36 games this season, and are favorites to retain their championship.

In the last meeting between the two teams, on Aug. 27, the Mystics secured a 78-62 win. They will hope for a repeat performance to make it two straight wins against the champions-elect.

Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics prediction

The Mystics may have won their last game against the Aces, but that doesn't mean they're favorites heading into their upcoming contest.

Las Vegas are arguably the best team in the WNBA right now, if not in the history of the league. As such, the Aces will enter the game as favorites to secure the win despite their recent dip in performance and production.

Nevertheless, momentum is a big thing in basketball, and that could provide the Mystics with the boost they need to cause another shock result.

Las Vegas Aces Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Kierstan Bell
F6-1 ft176 lbsMARCH 16, 20001 yrsFLORIDA GULF COAST/USA
Alysha Clark
F5-11 ft167 lbsJULY 7, 198710 yrsMIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA
Sydney Colson
G5-8 ft140 lbsAUGUST 6, 19898 yrsTEXAS A&M/USA
Cayla George
C-F6-4 ft192 lbsMAY 1, 19893 yrsAUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA
Chelsea Gray
G5-11 ft170 lbsOCTOBER 8, 19928 yrsDUKE/USA
Ashley Joens
G6-1 ft160 lbsMARCH 16, 2000RIOWA STATE/USA
Candace Parker
F-C6-4 ft184 lbsAPRIL 19, 198615 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Kelsey Plum
G5-8 ft145 lbsAUGUST 24, 19945 yrsWASHINGTON/USA
Kiah Stokes
C6-3 ft191 lbsMARCH 30, 19937 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Riquna Williams
G5-7 ft165 lbsMAY 28, 199010 yrsMIAMI/USA
A'ja Wilson
C6-4 ft195 lbsAUGUST 8, 19965 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Jackie Young
G6-0 ft165 lbsSEPTEMBER 16, 19974 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA

Washington Mystics Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Ariel Atkins
G5-10 ft167 lbsJULY 30, 19965 yrsTEXAS-AUSTIN/USA
Shakira Austin
C-F6-5 ft190 lbsJULY 25, 20001 yrsMISSISSIPPI/USA
Natasha Cloud
G5-10 ft160 lbsFEBRUARY 22, 19927 yrsST. JOSEPH'S (PA)/USA
Elena Delle Donne
F-G6-5 ft187 lbsSEPTEMBER 5, 19899 yrsDELAWARE/USA
Queen Egbo
F-C6-4 ft190 lbsJUNE 29, 20001 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Cyesha Goree
F6-2 ftlbsAUGUST 4, 1993RMICHIGAN/USA
Linnae Harper
G5-7 ft160 lbsJANUARY 31, 19952 yrsOHIO STATE/USA
Tianna Hawkins
F6-3 ft186 lbsMARCH 2, 19919 yrsMARYLAND/USA
Myisha Hines-Allen
F6-1 ft200 lbsMAY 30, 19965 yrsLOUISVILLE/USA
Li Meng
G6-0 ft198 lbsJANUARY 2, 1995RCHINA/CHINA
Brittney Sykes
G5-9 ft154 lbsFEBRUARY 7, 19946 yrsSYRACUSE/USA
Kristi Toliver
G5-7 ft130 lbsJANUARY 27, 198713 yrsMARYLAND/USA
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough
G5-10 ft140 lbsMAY 18, 19956 yrsMARYLAND/USA

Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics: Where to watch

You can watch this WNBA contest on Amazon Prime TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at Michelob ULTRA Arena and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics: Players to watch

As usual, the Aces trio of A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray will be out to control the game and dominate the scoring charts. Wilson is coming off a 23-point, eight-rebound night in her last outing, while Young is the Swiss-army knife performer for her team.

Kelsey Plum will also need to be contained, as her 18.7 points per game average is a big weapon the Aces could lean on throughout the contest.

For the Mystics, Natasha Cloud, Brittney Skyes, the team's top scorer, and Ariel Atkins are all capable of making a big impact on both sides of the floor. Tianna Hawkins and Elena Delle Donne are also big impact makes, with Delle Donne providing 17.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest.

