Latvia vs. Finland Basketball Preview: Prediction, rosters, and more for FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-up

On Wednesday, August 16, Finland and Latvia will face off in a tune-up game ahead of the FIBA World Cup competition. Latvia will be one of Finland's toughest tests to date, despite Kristaps Porzingis not participating in the contest after pulling out of international duty due to injury.

Both Latvia and Finland will boast one NBA talent on their roster, with Lauri Markkanen and Davis Berteans, respectively. As such, both teams will have a legitimate offensive talent to feature and will likely look to force-feed their NBA player as many shots as possible throughout their contests.

With very little elite-level athleticism on their rosters, Finland and Latvia will likely play a physical brand of basketball, with an emphasis on pressuring the rim and working from the low and mid-post. Although, Bertans will provide Latvia with a genuine perimeter threat on pick-and-pop and flare actions.

Latvia's FIBA World Cup roster

Rodions Kurucs (SIG Strasbourg)

Mareks Mejeris (Hapoel Jerusalem)

Kristaps Porzingis (Boston Celtics)

Davis Bertans (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Dairis Bertans (Real Betis Baloncesto)

Janis Timma (Grises de Humacao)

Rolands Smits (Zalgiris Kaunas)

Arturs Strautins (UnaHotels Reggio Emilia)

Klavs Cavars (Start Lublin)

Aigars Skele (Stal Ostrow Wielkopolski)

Andrejs Grazulis (Dolomiti Energia Trento)

Anzejs Pasecniks (Real Betis Baloncesto)

Toms Leimanis (Movistar Estudiantes)

Arturs Kurucs (Cazoo Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz)

Arturs Zagars (Nevezis Kedainiai)

Kristers Zoriks (VEF Riga)

Finland's FIBA World Cup roster

Max Besselink - Belfius Mons-Hainaut, Belgium

Perttu Blomgren - Free agent

Daniel Dolenc - M Basket Mazeikiai, Lithuania

Federiko Federiko - Pittsburgh, NCAA

Jacob Grandison - Free agent

Shawn Hopkins - Free agent

Mikael Jantunen - Free agent

Henri Kantonen - Free agent

Severi Kaukiainen - Karhu Basket, Finland

Aatu Kivimaki - Tigers Tubingen, Germany

Miro Little - Baylor, NCAA

Alexander Madsen - Free agent

Lauri Markkanen - Utah Jazz, NBA

Edon Maxhuni - Free agent

Alex Murphy - Free agent

Lassi Nikkarinen - Helsinki Seagulls, Finland

Olivier Nkamhoua - Michigan, NCAA

Topias Palmi - Free agent

Remu Raitanen - Free agent

Sasu Salin - Lenovo Tenerife, Spain

Ilari Seppala - Saint-Chamond, France

Elias Valtonen - BAXI Manresa, Spain

Latvia vs. Finland: Prediction

Finland lost their last tune-up game, falling to Lithuania. Latvia are undefeated in their three preparation contests thus far and will come into the contest full of confidence and momentum. Porzingis not being available will hit Latvia hard, but they have succeeded without him over the last few weeks and will not let his absence derail their build-up to the World Cup.

As such, Latvia should be seen as slight favorites heading into their contest against Finland.

Latvia vs. Finland: Players to watch

The contest between Latvia and Finland will be all about Bertans and Markkanen. Sure, both rosters have some other talented players, but none of them near the NBA level.

As such, the battle between NBA talents will decide which team walks away from this contest with a victory to their name, and who needs to go back to the drawing board.

