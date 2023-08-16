Latvia vs Finland FIBA World Cup 2023 tuneup, August 16: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

International basketball teams around the world are pressing ahead with their preparations for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. On August 16, Latvia and Finland will partake in another tune-up game as both teams look to fine-tune their offensive and defensive schemes.

Latvia will also be looking to ensure they can cope without Kristaps Porzingis, who ruled himself out of the World Cup due to a plantar injury, with the announcement being made via his Twitter account on August 16.

In their first three friendly games, Lativa has remained undefeated. However, Finland may offer a sterner test than the Latvian national team has encountered. On the other hand, Finland has won two of their three friendlies, losing in their most recent game to Lithuania. Still, Latvia has faced and beaten the Dominican Republic, which is a tougher test than Finland has faced thus far.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Latvia will come into this contest keen to keep their undefeated record at the expense of the Finnish national team; as such, it will be interesting to see which roster wins the battle.

Latvia vs. Finland game details

Date: August 16, 2023 (Wednesday)

August 16, 2023 (Wednesday) Time: 12:30 p.m. ET (Wednesday)

12:30 p.m. ET (Wednesday) Venue: Scandinavium

Both teams will have one final tune-up game after their contest against each other. After that final game occurs, both rosters will begin their trip to Eastern Asia, where they will double down on their preparations ahead of August 25.

Where to watch Latvia vs. Finland

You can also stream the game live via FUBO and Courtside 1891.

There is unlikely to be any mainstream coverage of this game, although FIBA will be live-streaming the event on their YouTube channel.

Latvia's schedule of tune-up games before 2023 FIBA World Cup

Latvia has played games against Sweden, Georgia, and the Dominican Republic thus far and will play Finland and Australia before heading to the FIBA World Cup.

Once the FIBA World Cup begins, Latvia will play in Group H, where there will face Canada, Lebanon, and France.

Finland's schedule of tune-up games before 2023 FIBA World Cup

Finland has won two of their first three tune-up games, with one win over Estonia and a loss against Lithuania. Finland still has games against Latvia and Australia before heading to South-East Asia for their final preparations ahead of the World Cup.

Once the World Cup begins, Finland will be playing in Group D, where they will face Bosnia and Herzegovina, France, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)