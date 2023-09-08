Latvia vs Lithuania: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details and more

On Saturday, September 9, Latvia and Lithuania will play one final game at the 2023 FIBA World Cup as they attempt to finish within the top five of the tournament.

The contest between the two sides will determine which team finishes fifth and sixth, respectively.

Lithuania's loss to Serbia is what cost them a chance at progressing further in the World Cup, despite the team shocking the world when they defeated Team USA in the final game of the second group stage.

Latvia's loss to Germany is the game that halted their run toward the World Cup finals.

Nevertheless, both teams performed at a high level during their FIBA World Cup run and produced some exceptional basketball from a team standpoint. As such, fans will likely be looking forward to a matchup between the two teams.

Latvia vs. Lithuania: Game Details

Date : September 9, 2023 (Saturday)

: September 9, 2023 (Saturday) Time: 8:30 a.m. ET (Saturday)

It only took one loss to end Lithuania's hopes of making it to the World Cup finals. However, until that loss, the Lithuanian national team was looking like a "dark horse" to make a deep run in the tournament. Lithuania has the size, length and skill to be a real threat against any opposition.

Latvia impressed throughout the World Cup with their selfless ball movement and the unity within their roster. Even after losing their star player, Kristaps Porzingis, the Latvian national team was still able to make a push toward the knockout rounds of the tournament.

Where to watch Latvia vs. Lithuania

You can stream the game between Latvia and Lithuania live via ESPN, FUBO and Courtside 1891.

Latvia's 2023 FIBA World Cup run

Latvia enjoyed a strong run in the tournament, securing wins against Lebanon, France, Spain, Brazil and Italy. However, they lost two of their World Cup games, falling to defeat against Germany and Canada — two of the strongest teams in the tournament.

Lithuania's 2023 FIBA World Cup run

Lithuania only lost one of their games during their World Cup run, and it just happened to occur later in the tournament. Lithuania recorded wins against Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro, Greece, the USA and Slovenia along the way.

However, their loss to Serbia ended their chances of making it to the World Cup finals.