“LeBron can beat box office if Anthony Davis is carrying the load” - 8X NBA All-Star believes AD should lead the Lakers throughout the season, says LeBron along with other role players can respond parallelly

The LA Lakers are hoping to bounce back after a disappointing 2021-22 season. The key to that could be none other than star forward Anthony Davis. Davis is considered one of the most dominant two-way big men in the entire league.

AD has the tools and ability to be one of the top talents in the NBA. The problem is that he's struggled to stay healthy. In his last two seasons with the Lakers, AD has only played 76 games. If the Lakers want to compete in the West this season, it's clear that Davis will have to be on the court.

On the "VC Show," analyst and former NBA veteran Vince Carter feels Davis staying healthy could be the key to the Lakers' season and that he should be the one carrying the load. Carter said:

"AD is huge to this puzzle for the Lakers because LeBron can beat box office if Anthony Davis is carrying the load.

"LeBron doesn't feel like he has to do it all and exert all the time like when you need a bucket, when you need it to be LeBron. But it shouldn't have to be that every night for 82 games when you have a Anthony Davis with the potential."

Carter then went on to talk about a number of the veterans on the roster, most notably the re-signing of free agent Dennis Schroder. The veteran guard has the potential to be a sensational asset in the rotation for the Lakers. Carter said he believes that Schoder is going to be hungry after being humbled:

"I think he's been humbled now and I think he's hungry. I think he understands the dynamic of being a Laker. He's been in playoff games.

"He understands what it takes and the level of focus and I think guys who should be in the league. I'm gonna use Carmelo, for example, who should be in the league, had to sit out. Yeah, they're gonna respond. These guys are taking advantage of that opportunity. So I think he'll be fine."

Anthony Davis looks to send a message with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022-23

Los Angeles Lakers veteran Anthony Davis

After finishing 11th in the Western Conference last season, it's clear that the LA Lakers are eager to bounce back. One of those players that will draw plenty of attention is Anthony Davis.

Although the Lakers have been carried by LeBron James in recent seasons, it's clear that Davis also has franchise superstar potential if he can stay healthy. However, after playing only 40 games last season, time may be running out for Davis to convince the organization that he can stay healthy.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp







"I know Anthony Davis has this reputation for not being available. Charles Barkley calls him street clothes. He's played in more games since 2019 than either Kawhi Leonard or Paul George. AD played 138, Kawhi played 102, Paul George played 133." "I know Anthony Davis has this reputation for not being available. Charles Barkley calls him street clothes. He's played in more games since 2019 than either Kawhi Leonard or Paul George. AD played 138, Kawhi played 102, Paul George played 133."😬😬😬https://t.co/Gmy4cHlUZu

In his last season with the Lakers, Davis averaged 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. He also shot 53.2% from the field.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far