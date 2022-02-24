“LeBron was essentially Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg hosting the Super Bowl” - Draymond Green talks about the All-Star weekend, praises Steph curry and LeBron James for making the NBA feel "scripted"

LeBron James and Steph Curry were the stars of All-Star weekend, and the whole event felt almost scripted, according to Golden State Warriors standout Draymond Green.

During his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show," Green spoke about how LeBron and Curry starred like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg did during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. Green said:

"LeBron was essentially Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg hosting the Super Bowl. That's what LeBron, Rich Paul, Maverick Carter, Randy, that's what they were to this All-Star weekend."

Green also spoke of the greatness of "King James" and "Chef Curry," who put on an absolute show for Cleveland. Green continued:

"LeBron James and Steph Curry, two guys born in the same hospital in Akron Ohio, goes back to Cleveland. The boos were reigning in anytime they mentioned my name or Steph name and then Steph comes out and hits 16 3s and go for 50, MVP. Scripted, right?"

Green also said:

"LeBron James comes out, he's doing LeBron, he's dunking a little bit, but you can tell he's not going for the MVP, but he's dunking a little bit, putting on the show. Then LeBron James gets the ball in midpost, we all know what move he's going to, we all know before he even shoots the ball, this ball is going in. You just felt it. Scripted, right?"

Recapping LeBron James and Steph Curry's All-Star Game

"The Baby-Faced Assassin" in action

After an underwhelming Dunk Contest, all eyes were on the All-Star Game, and LeBron James and Steph Curry duly obliged by putting on a show. While the game wasn't as competitive as the one in 2020, the fans were treated to a spectacle by the two players who have carried the league in the last decade.

Curry started the game and brought the place to life with his incredible explosion from beyond the arc throughout the game. Curry finished with 50 points in 36 minutes, while shooting 27 times from the perimeter and making 16 of them, an ASG record.

Arguably the most iconic moment of the night was when the ball reached Curry's hand after beautiful ball movement involving Nikola Jokić and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Curry then hit a no-look 3-pointer from the corner, and "The Baby-Faced Assassin" turned to the crowd as soon as the ball left his palm.

However, the night wasn't going to end without LeBron James making a mark. After Zach LaVine hit a 3-pointer for Team Durant, the ball ended up in the hands of James. He hit a fadeaway from the wing while being guarded by LaVine for the game-winner. "King James" ended with 24 points, six rebounds and eight assists, three steals and one block Sunday.

It was one of the most memorable All-Star games in recent memory as two men from Akron, Ohio, soared for the fans in Cleveland and the rest of the NBA.

