LeBron has huge game in Lakers 109-105 victory over the Cavaliers

Ryan Brown FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 17 // 22 Nov 2018, 12:07 IST

During a 13 game Wednesday night in the NBA, all eyes were set on the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers as LeBron James played his first game in Cleveland in the purple-and-gold. The Cavs organisation played a tribute video for LeBron during a time out in the first quarter of the game, as a thank you for all the great things that LeBron has done for the city of Cleveland.

LeBron salutes Cleveland fans

Unlike when LeBron returned to Cleveland in 2010, with the Heat, he received a standing ovation tonight and not a crowd of boos coming from the stands. Cleveland fans seem to understand what LeBron has done for the city and has no hatred for James this time around.

LeBron James had himself a night in his first game back in Cleveland recording 32 points, 14 rebounds and 7 assists in the Lakers 109-105 victory over the Cavaliers.

Cleveland protected the ball all game finishing with only 3 turnovers. Cleveland is currently averaging 15.7 turnovers a game so this is a nice change for this young Cavs team, and allows fans to see the potential this Cavs team has when playing as one unit. Cleveland put up a massive fight tonight against the Lakers maybe being fuelled by LeBron first game back and trying to make a statement to him.

Los Angeles Lakers v Cleveland Cavaliers

Cedi Osman led the Cavaliers in scoring, putting up 21 points and shot 5 for 7 from three point land. Tristan Thompson had a strong game on the glass tonight finishing with 16 overall rebounds with 10 of them coming on the offensive glass.

The Lakers now improve to 10-7 on the season while the Cavaliers remain with the worst record in the NBA sitting on 2-14.