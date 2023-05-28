Lebron James' 3 best teammates ever ft. Kyrie Irving

Lebron James is arguably the greatest player of all time. He is a four-time champion and holder of many NBA records, including the record for most points ever.

No one in sports can dispute his legendary status. However, it is fair to say that he would not be the player he is today without some of his great teammates.

No athlete can win games and championships by themselves. That is not how sports work. It is a total team effort and even the great ones need help.

James has had some incredible teammates. Whether it was in Cleveland, Miami, or now in Los Angeles, he has had some incredible running mates. But, who are the three best teammates of James's career? Let's dive into it.

#3. Dwyane Wade (SG)

Dwyane Wade and Lebron James became friends way back in 2003 when they were both taken in the first round of the NBA draft.

Little did they know that they would be teammates for four seasons in Miami (2010-2014) and part of one season in Cleveland (2017-2018). In those five years together, they would bring home two championships (both in Miami) and each earn five All-Star trips.

Specifically, Wade was quite dynamic as he shot at least 49% from the field in four of his five seasons with James. One of the greatest shooting guards ever being paired with arguably the greatest small forward was a perfect match. Their alley-oop combo was also one of the greatest ever.

#2. Kyrie Irving (PG)

Kyrie Irving and Lebron James were teammates in Cleveland for three seasons (2014-2017). The most important accomplishment this duo had was that they finally brought the city of Cleveland a championship in 2016.

The case could be made that they were both the best player at their respective positions in the sport. So talented. So prolific. Both combined to average over 44.0 points per game in each of their three seasons together.

Together, they combined to make five All-Star appearances and four All-NBA teams. Cleveland became a city of champions because of this duo. In addition to winning that championship in 2016, the Cavaliers made an NBA Finals appearance in all three years with James and Irving together.

#1. Kevin Love (PF)

Kevin Love may very well be one of the most underrated players in NBA history. After being traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2014, he would go on to spend a decade in Cleveland (2014-2023). He and Lebron James would spend four seasons together before James would depart for the Lakers. The case could be made that Love's legacy was cemented after his time in Cleveland was over.

Like Irving, Love helped James bring an NBA Title back to the city of Cleveland. He also made three All-Star teams while being a three-point marksman for James and company.

In his four seasons with Lebron James, Kevin Love shot 37.9% from beyond the arc. Cleveland needed shooting to beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, and Love brought exactly that. He is an all-time great Cavalier.

