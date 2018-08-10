LeBron James: 5 Greatest Games by 'The King' as a member of the Miami Heat

LeBron Played Four Seasons(2010-14) with the Heat & Won Two Championships.

LeBron held the Cavaliers banner for a good seven seasons before deciding that it's time for change, and that he's too good to not have a championship ring after 7 seasons in the league.

Then came "The decision" in 2010, where LeBron disclosed to the world on a televised show that he'd be joining the likes of Dwayne Wade & Chris Bosh in Miami Heat. This made him one of the most hated men around the league, and he drew intense hatred from the fan base back in Cleveland.

Nevertheless, absorbing all the criticism, he turned it into something he had made that decision for. From a gifted basketball player, he had become a bona-fide basketball legend by the time his stint at Miami ended in 2014. He left the city with two Championship rings, two NBA Finals MVP trophies & two NBA regular season MVP trophies more than he came in with.

He had done enough to validate his decision of leaving Cleveland and had silenced all his haters with highlight performances that the Heat fans can drool over for decades to come.

I'll try and sum up his best 5 games in a Heat uniform in which he defied all logic of physical athleticism and mental toughness.

#5 Game 4: 2012 Eastern Conference Semis vs Indiana Pacers

LeBron played a total of 44 out of the 48 minutes in this game.

Stat line: 40 points, 18 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

With Chris Bosh out with an abdominal injury and the team coming off an embarrassing loss in Game 3, scoring just 75 points in the game, Miami weren't the favourites to win this matchup against a strong Indiana side with homecourt advantage.

With his back against the wall, and his title hopes on the line, LeBron gave it all he could, dropping 40 points and pulling down 18 boards. Wade helped with his contribution of 30 points and Miami sealed a 101-93 victory, which would be the first of the three straight that would eventually send Miami to their second consecutive Eastern Conference Finals.

He knew his team needed scoring and rebounding, so he delivered at just the right time. Miami's victory prevented the Pacers from going 3-1 up in the series and this win was instrumental keeping in mind the fact that this was the year when LeBron won his first ever NBA title.

If not for such classic playoff displays, the King wouldn't even have had a chance at the throne in the first place.

