LeBron James' 5 highest scoring games for LA Lakers so far 

LeBron James' three-season stint with the LA Lakers so far has seen them become perennial title contenders. The team had failed to make the playoffs for five straight seasons before James debuted for the franchise in 2018.

They looked good to qualify for the postseason in the four-time MVP's first campaign in LA. But James endured a long-term groin injury that ended the Purple and Gold's quest to qualify for the playoffs.

The LA Lakers acquired Anthony Davis, Danny Green and Dwight Howard in LeBron James' second season with the team in 2019-20. The Lakers ended up winning the NBA championship that year.

Despite the addition of the aforementioned veterans, LeBron James continues to be the driving force of the team, and has contributed with some solid individual outings in both the regular season and the playoffs.

He continued that formidable run in the 2020-21 NBA campaign as well, which did not go as planned for LeBron James and the LA Lakers, who lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs.

On that note, here's a look at LeBron James' five highest-scoring games for the LA Lakers:

#5 40 points vs Miami Heat in 2020 NBA Finals

LeBron James in action during the 2020 NBA Finals - Game Five

LeBron James' 40-point performance in Game 5 of the 2020 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat was his highest-scoring playoff game for the LA Lakers so far. The Lakers were trying to close the series out in Game 5 after taking a 3-1 lead, but the Miami Heat showed tremendous grit and character to keep the series alive.

It was a closely contested game, which could have gone either way. Danny Green missed an open-look three from the top of the key, which pretty much sealed the win for the Miami Heat in the dying seconds. The Heat won the game 111-108.

James put on a brilliant show, nonetheless, tallying a game-high 40 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and three steals. He shot a staggering 15 of 21 from the field, including six of nine from the three-point line in that game.

#4 42 points vs San Antonio Spurs, 2018 regular season

LeBron James (#23) of the LA Lakers scores.

LeBron James started his LA Lakers career with multiple 40-point games. The San Antonio Spurs were on the receiving end of one such outing from 'King James' in the 2018 regular season. James tallied 42 points, shooting 62.5% from the field, including 42.9% from the three-point line in that game.

The Spurs lost 113-121 on the night. James was up against some terrific scorers like DeMar DeRozan, Rudy Gay and LaMarcus Aldridge in that game, who were in great touch. DeRozan scored 32, Gay 31, while Aldridge tallied 21 points in that contest.

