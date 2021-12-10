Listing 4 seasons where LeBron James has the most triple-doubles in his career

LeBron James recorded his first triple-double of the 2021-22 season against the Memphis Grizzlies. LeBron became the fifth player in NBA history to reach the 100 triple-doubles milestone. He scored 20 points, collected 10 boards and dished out 11 assists to join teammate Russell Westbrook in the elite company of Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson and Jason Kidd.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife LeBron joins Russ in the 100 Triple-Double Club



Westbrook: 189

Big O: 181

Magic Johnson: 138

Jason Kidd: 107

LeBron: 100 LeBron joins Russ in the 100 Triple-Double ClubWestbrook: 189Big O: 181Magic Johnson: 138Jason Kidd: 107LeBron: 100 https://t.co/bxLXCR4TnS

But LeBron James was not elated as the Lakers could not come up with a win on the road. They lost 108-95 to the Memphis Grizzlies, who played without their star point-guard Ja Morant. Over the years we have seen LeBron James become a complete player, contributing in every aspect of the game. One of the reasons he has managed to achieve this impressive milestone. On that note, let’s look at LeBron James’ top four seasons in terms of triple-doubles.

#4 Los Angeles Lakers, 2018-19 – 8 triple-doubles

On July 1st, 2018, news broke out that LeBron James would be signing with the Los Angeles Lakers which brought championship hopes back for the franchise. The Lakers started slow, figuring out the ideal line-up with a young core around "King James". As the season progressed, they started playing together as a unit. LeBron played only 55 games that season, dealing with groin issues. In those games, he averaged 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists.

Throughout the season, LeBron James logged 8 triple-doubles. Despite suffering from niggling injuries causing him to miss a substantial part of the season, the LA Lakers finished with a 37-45 record and could not secure a spot in the playoffs. This was the first time since 2005, that LeBron James had missed the playoffs.

#3 Los Angeles Lakers, 2019-20 – 13 triple-doubles

The LA Lakers shipped off a bunch of youngsters and some future draft picks to sign free-agent Anthony Davis from the Pelicans. LeBron James meant business in the 2019-20 season after missing the playoffs in his first season with the Lakers. He managed his body better this time around, playing 67 games in a shortened NBA season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. LeBron James averaged 25.3 points, 10.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds, recording 13 triple-doubles throughout the season. LeBron James averaged a double-digit APG for the first time in his career.

NBA UK @NBAUK One year ago today: the Los Angeles Lakers became 2020 NBA Champions! 🏆 One year ago today: the Los Angeles Lakers became 2020 NBA Champions! 🏆 https://t.co/tOLWmWmKuN

LeBron James’ best triple-double of the season came in the early stages against the Dallas Mavericks. James logged 39 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds in a 9-point win. In the NBA bubble playoffs, the Lakers won their first three rounds with a 4-1 record in every series and faced the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals. Throughout the playoffs, LeBron James recorded 5 triple-doubles, his best coming in a loss against the Portland Trail Blazers. In that game, he logged 23 points, 17 rebounds and 16 assists. The Lakers were crowned NBA champions after beating the Miami Heat in six games.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by David Nyland