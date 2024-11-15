LeBron James best NBA player props vs San Antonio Spurs for Nov. 15 | Betting tips and more

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are set to play their first group game of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup on Friday night. The Lakers visit the Victor Wembanyama-led San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center in their quest to lift the NBA Cup for the second consecutive season.

James has been on a roll in his past three outings, registering a triple-double in each game. He's the oldest player in league history to achieve the feat, breaking the record he set when he was 34.

At 39, "The King" is averaging an impressive 24.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game. He's shooting 52.4%, including 45.9% from the arc, and 78.9% from the free throw line.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LeBron James player props and betting tips

Points 24.5 (Over -113 / Under -110): LeBron James is slightly favored to score at least 25 points against the Spurs. However, James has only scored over 24.5 points twice in his last five games. Take the risk and bet on the Lakers superstar to go under 24.5.

Rebounds 8.5 (Over -104 / Under -115): The four-time MVP reached double figures in rebounds in his last three matchups. He's averaging 8.1 rebounds per game and is favored to grab less than 8.5. Wager on James to go under 8.5 against San Antonio.

Assists 9.5 (Over -140 / Under -135): One of LeBron James' best attributes is his passing. James is averaging 9.4 assists per game and has had double-digit assists six times this season. He's slightly favored to have at least 10 assists, which is not a bad bet to make.

Steals 1.5 (Over +160 / Under -180): "King James" has had a total of seven steals this season, and his average has significantly gone down. Don't risk your money and bet on under 1.5 steals.

Blocks 0.5 (Over +185 / Under -248): Just like his steals, LeBron James' block numbers are down this season. James has registered at least one block in just three games. It might be smart to go with the under here since he doesn't really bring in the effort defensively at age 39.

3-Pointers Made 1.5 (Over -186 / Under +145): The LA Lakers star is shooting 45.9% from 3s this season, which is the highest of his legendary career. He's making 2.6 3-point shots per game and has made at least two from beyond the arc three times in his last four games. Don't overthink and place your bet on over. 1.5 3PM.

LeBron James' stats vs. San Antonio Spurs

In his 22-year NBA career, LeBron James has faced the San Antonio Spurs 43 times. James has a record of 23-20 against the Spurs and is averaging 27.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks against them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback